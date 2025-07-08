Metaplanet eyes second stage of BTC strategy, plots acquisition spree

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/08 20:54
Биткоин
BTC$121,926.62-1.15%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000366-4.93%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00437+3.55%

Japanese Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet is now looking beyond accumulation. After months of aggressive BTC buying, the company says it’s preparing to use its Bitcoin holdings as collateral to finance acquisitions.

Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich recently told the Financial Times that the company is in a “Bitcoin gold rush” and wants to use its growing stash to buy real businesses that generate cash.

According to him, the firm is following a two-stage plan. First, it will accumulate as much Bitcoin (BTC) as possible, and second, use its holdings as collateral to raise funds from lenders, similar to how securities or government bonds are used.

Gerovich stated that the generated cash would go toward acquiring “profitable cash-flowing” businesses that align with its current strategy, possibly in digital banking or financial services.

Metaplanet’s approach mirrors the playbook of Michael Saylor’s Strategy, the largest corporate holder of BTC. The firm has also issued equity and stock warrants to raise capital, but unlike Strategy, Gerovich said he won’t use convertible debt.

“I don’t want to have to pay back the money in three or four years,” he said, adding that the company has no plans to sell its holdings and will continue raising capital to buy more.

The CEO’s comments come just a day after Metaplanet announced its biggest Bitcoin purchase to date, buying 2,205 BTC for 34.49 billion yen ( $238 million) and bringing its total to 15,555 BTC. The purchase was funded by stock warrants and bond activity, a structure the firm has used repeatedly this year to raise capital and convert it directly into BTC.

Once a hotel management company, Metaplanet adopted its BTC strategy in 2024 and has since grown into the fifth-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin globally. The firm has now spent around $1.6 billion on its purchases, with a long-term goal of holding 1% of the total Bitcoin supply, roughly 210,000 BTC by 2027.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Наша статья о Chainwire вызвала отклики, связывающие Надава Дакнера с Gladius Network; целевым ICO Комиссии по ценным бумагам и биржам США, которая потерпела крах.
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/10 17:48
Share
Metaplanet замораживает права на Поделиться, нацеливается на более крупную ставку на Биткоин в будущем

Metaplanet замораживает права на Поделиться, нацеливается на более крупную ставку на Биткоин в будущем

TLDR: Metaplanet приостанавливает реализацию прав на акции с 20 октября по 17 ноября, стремясь оптимизировать доходность Биткоина и стратегию финансирования. Заморозка затрагивает права на приобретение акций EVO Fund с 20-го по 22-й, охватывая 398 миллионов потенциальных акций. Компания заявляет, что этот шаг поддерживает гибкое управление капиталом для повышения долгосрочной стоимости для акционеров. Президент Саймон Герович подтверждает фокус компании [...] Статья Metaplanet замораживает права на акции, нацеливаясь на более крупную ставку на Биткоин впервые появилась на Blockonomi.
Omnity Network
OCT$0.07198-4.12%
Devomon
EVO$0.0001311+0.84%
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/10 17:53
Share
СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии

СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии

Пост СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин компания Metaplanet приостанавливает права на акции для пересмотра стратегии впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News Metaplanet осуществляет заморозку движения, но стратегически для своей более масштабной истории с Биткоином. Компания из Токио решила временно приостановить исполнение своих прав на приобретение акций 20-й, 21-й и 22-й серий, выпущенных для EVO Fund ранее в этом году. Период заморозки продлится с 20 октября по 17 ноября, охватывая около 398 миллионов потенциальных акций. Вот ...
Devomon
EVO$0.0001311+0.84%
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000229-0.43%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 18:22
Share

Trending News

More

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Metaplanet замораживает права на Поделиться, нацеливается на более крупную ставку на Биткоин в будущем

СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии

Tapzi объединяется с Chainlink, UBS и BlockDAG, лидируя в криптопресейлах в революции токенизации

Лучшая криптовалютная предпродажа 2025? LivLive ($LIVE) собирает 2M $ превращая реальность в вознаграждения