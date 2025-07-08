Crypto.com to Serve as Digital Asset Custodian for Truth Social Crypto Blue Chip ETF By: PANews 2025/07/08 21:01

U $0.001642 -53.69% TRUMP $7.543 -0.76% FORM $1.2683 +2.33% COM $0.011198 +2.63% BLUE $0.08908 -5.99%

PANews reported on July 8 that Trump Media Technology Group announced today that it has submitted a preliminary registration statement in Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), planning to launch the "Truth Social Cryptocurrency Blue Chip ETF", which will directly hold Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cronos and Ripple, with asset allocation ratios of 70%, 15%, 8%, 5% and 2% respectively. Crypto.com will serve as the exclusive digital asset custodian and lead execution agent of the ETF, while providing pledge services and liquidity support. The official launch of the ETF still needs to wait for the registration statement to be approved by the SEC and the review and approval of the 19b-4 document. Once approved, the fund will be listed and traded on the NYSE Arca exchange.