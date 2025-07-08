SharpLink purchased 7,689 ETH last week, with total holdings exceeding 200,000 and receiving 322 Ethereum staking rewards

By: PANews
2025/07/08 21:08
PANews reported on July 8 that SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET ) announced that as of July 4, 2025 , the company had purchased 7,689 new Ethereum ( ETH ) at an average price of $ 2,501 per ether, increasing its total holdings to 205,634 . At the same time, SharpLink raised $ 64 million through its ATM financing tool between June 28 and July 4 , of which $ 37.2 million will be used to further purchase ETH this week. So far, SharpLink has invested all of its ETH in the pledge and re-pledge agreement, and has received a total of 322 ETH pledge rewards since the launch of the strategy on June 2. In addition, the company launched the " ETH Concentration " indicator, which reflects the number of ETH corresponding to every thousand diluted shares. The indicator has now been increased to 2.37 .

