Vladilena deposited 2 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a 10x leveraged SOL long position By: PANews 2025/07/08 18:45

SOL $221,77 -1,50% USDC $0,9996 +0,02% WALLET $0,03244 +36,07%

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Onchain Lens, a wallet under the name of @0xVladilena deposited $2 million USDC into the HyperLiquid platform and opened a SOL long position with 10x leverage.