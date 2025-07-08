The recommendation of typical cases of Metaverse in 2025 has been launched, focusing on digital people, products, parks and standards

PANews reported on July 8 that according to Jinshi, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television and other four departments recently issued a notice to organize the recommendation of typical cases of the Metaverse in 2025. The recommendation scope includes typical digital human cases of the Metaverse, typical product cases of the Metaverse, typical park cases of the Metaverse and typical standard cases of the Metaverse. The creativity, products, technologies and related patents of the application cases belong to the applicant, who must have independent intellectual property rights and no intellectual property disputes. Among them, the applicant of the digital human case must have all the intellectual property rights of the virtual image involved in the case or have obtained the legal authorization of the right holder. The application case should have a high technical level and complete implementation, with strong representativeness, innovation and scalability, and have strong reference significance and promotion value for related industries or enterprises.

