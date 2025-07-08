Japanese public company Remixpoint to pay its CEO in full in Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 8 that Japanese listed company Remixpoint announced that it would pay its CEO's salary in full in Bitcoin, which is the first such attempt in Japan.

The company said that the move aims to bind the economic risks and returns of CEOs and shareholders through Bitcoin and establish a new model of "shareholder perspective management". Remixpoint believes that Bitcoin is its core asset and is committed to promoting the integration and development of cryptocurrency, energy and Web3.

The CEO said the decision was a symbol of "standing together" with shareholders and that the company will continue to explore the next generation of financial strategies based on cryptocurrency.

According to previous news, Japanese listed company Remixpoint holds 16.032 billion yen in BTC and 17.113 billion yen in crypto assets such as ETH, SOL, XRP and DOGE .