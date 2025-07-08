Bonk.fun Takes 55% of Solana Token Issuance Market

By: PANews
2025/07/08 15:45
FUNToken
FUN$0.008543-2.02%
Bonk
BONK$0.00001939--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01261+3.10%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.0055-1.64%

PANews reported on July 8 that according to the latest data, Bonk.fun has surpassed Pump.fun to become the leading token issuance platform in the Solana ecosystem, with a market share of 55.2%. Since Pump.fun went online in January 2024, the platform has dominated the market for two years, with a cumulative transaction volume of more than 8 million US dollars. However, Bonk.fun surpassed Pump.fun in just two months with a deeper incentive mechanism and rapid user growth.

Bonk.fun's unique fee structure has become the key to its rapid rise. 58% of the platform's revenue is used to purchase and destroy BONK tokens, of which 50% is used for direct destruction and 8% is used as a reserve. According to statistics, Bonk.fun's average daily trading volume exceeds US$1 million, and the average daily purchase and destruction amount of BONK is US$500,000.

So far, Bonk.fun has completed 175,000 token issuances, with a total transaction volume of $540 million and approximately $34 million in fees, far exceeding Pump.fun's $341 million transaction volume and 34.9% market share. In addition, the USELESS token issued by Bonk.fun has quickly become popular, with a market value of over $100 million.

If Bonk.fun maintains its current growth rate, the annualized BONK token purchase amount is expected to reach hundreds of millions of dollars, further tightening the market supply. At the same time, other Solana ecosystem issuance platforms, such as Believe, Jup Studio, and Moonshot, have market shares of 3.8%, 2.1%, and 1.7%, respectively, which is significantly different from Bonk.fun's performance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Наша статья о Chainwire вызвала отклики, связывающие Надава Дакнера с Gladius Network; целевым ICO Комиссии по ценным бумагам и биржам США, которая потерпела крах.
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/10 17:48
Share
Metaplanet замораживает права на Поделиться, нацеливается на более крупную ставку на Биткоин в будущем

Metaplanet замораживает права на Поделиться, нацеливается на более крупную ставку на Биткоин в будущем

TLDR: Metaplanet приостанавливает реализацию прав на акции с 20 октября по 17 ноября, стремясь оптимизировать доходность Биткоина и стратегию финансирования. Заморозка затрагивает права на приобретение акций EVO Fund с 20-го по 22-й, охватывая 398 миллионов потенциальных акций. Компания заявляет, что этот шаг поддерживает гибкое управление капиталом для повышения долгосрочной стоимости для акционеров. Президент Саймон Герович подтверждает фокус компании [...] Статья Metaplanet замораживает права на акции, нацеливаясь на более крупную ставку на Биткоин впервые появилась на Blockonomi.
Omnity Network
OCT$0.07198-4.12%
Devomon
EVO$0.0001311+0.84%
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/10 17:53
Share
СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии

СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии

Пост СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин компания Metaplanet приостанавливает права на акции для пересмотра стратегии впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News Metaplanet осуществляет заморозку движения, но стратегически для своей более масштабной истории с Биткоином. Компания из Токио решила временно приостановить исполнение своих прав на приобретение акций 20-й, 21-й и 22-й серий, выпущенных для EVO Fund ранее в этом году. Период заморозки продлится с 20 октября по 17 ноября, охватывая около 398 миллионов потенциальных акций. Вот ...
Devomon
EVO$0.0001311+0.84%
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000229-0.43%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 18:22
Share

Trending News

More

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Metaplanet замораживает права на Поделиться, нацеливается на более крупную ставку на Биткоин в будущем

СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии

Tapzi объединяется с Chainlink, UBS и BlockDAG, лидируя в криптопресейлах в революции токенизации

Лучшая криптовалютная предпродажа 2025? LivLive ($LIVE) собирает 2M $ превращая реальность в вознаграждения