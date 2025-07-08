Coinbase executive: Most tokens issued on Pump.fun and LetsBonk are operated by robots By: PANews 2025/07/08 14:46

FUN $0.008543 -2.05% PUMP $0.005488 -1.85% LETSBONK $0.02359 +2.12%

PANews reported on July 8 that Conor Grogan, product director of Coinbase, posted on the X platform: "Today, most of the tokens launched on Pump.fun and LetsBonk are operated by robots; the figure below shows the new tokens launched on LetsBonk in the past 24 hours. The top accounts launch a new token every 3 minutes on average." Conor previously disclosed in January that "someone created about 18,000 tokens on Pump.fun." Conor pointed out: "My post in January focused on the behavior of one person. I manually confirmed that every token he launched was launched by himself. But now, he has been replaced by a robot."