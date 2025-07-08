Solana ETF could get green light after SEC prepares general framework for crypto ETF approval

By: Fxstreet
2025/07/08 11:20
GET
GET$0.004171-1.65%
  • The SEC is reportedly developing a general crypto ETF framework for issuers to bypass current listing standards.
  • Regulators have asked potential Solana ETF issuers to amend and refile their applications before the end of July.
  • The move suggests a positive engagement from the SEC but does not guarantee immediate approval for Solana ETF filings.

The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) allegedly plans to introduce new listing standards for issuers to launch crypto exchange-traded funds (ETF), according to reports on Monday. The development comes as regulators asked potential Solana (SOL) ETF issuers to adjust and resubmit their filings before the end of July.

SEC seeks new crypto product listing standards amid Solana ETF resubmissions

With over 50 crypto-related ETFs pending with the SEC, regulators are reportedly developing a general listing standard to expedite the process of listing these products. This follows the SEC's new guidance on listing requirements for crypto ETFs, clarifying areas such as NAV calculation, custody standards and benchmark selection.

"We anticipate that by the end of September, the SEC will roll out universal listing procedures for spot crypto ETFs in partnership with national stock exchanges," said analysts at CF Benchmarks in a report on Friday.

The regulator aims to provide a standardized listing template that would eliminate the current requirement for exchanges to file a separate request each time they seek to list a new crypto product, according to Reuters.

The move is aimed at streamlining the approval process and reducing procedural delays for spot crypto ETFs. The new standards could shorten the timeline for the SEC to approve crypto ETF filings, reducing it from a 240-day window to about 75 days.

The framework is also expected to include specific eligibility criteria for tokens, requiring them to meet standards for exchange listing and sufficient liquidity. This is the second time such news has surfaced in the market, following reports from last week that the regulator is planning to develop listing criteria for token-based ETFs that will allow issuers to bypass the 19b-4 filing.

The news comes as the SEC ordered potential Solana ETF issuers to modify and resubmit their filings before the end of July, according to CoinDesk, citing people familiar with the matter. This aligns with reports from last month, which stated that the Commission requested that issuers update their S-1s to modify the language of in-kind redemptions and also outline their approach to staking. The move suggests a positive engagement from the regulator, with speculation of an approval already growing in the crypto community.

However, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart noted in an X post on Monday that the development does not signal an immediate approval.

"Keep in mind that this would just be more amendments and more back and forth, NOT approvals, as I've seen some people hint. Pretty much any sort of interactions between SEC and issuers/exchanges should be viewed positively," he wrote.

The expectations of Solana product approvals follow the listing of Rex Shares and Osprey's SOL+Staking ETF (SSK) on Wednesday, becoming the first staked crypto ETF in the US. The fund provides investors with direct exposure to Solana's spot price, along with on-chain staking rewards.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Наша статья о Chainwire вызвала отклики, связывающие Надава Дакнера с Gladius Network; целевым ICO Комиссии по ценным бумагам и биржам США, которая потерпела крах.
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/10 17:48
Share
Metaplanet замораживает права на Поделиться, нацеливается на более крупную ставку на Биткоин в будущем

Metaplanet замораживает права на Поделиться, нацеливается на более крупную ставку на Биткоин в будущем

TLDR: Metaplanet приостанавливает реализацию прав на акции с 20 октября по 17 ноября, стремясь оптимизировать доходность Биткоина и стратегию финансирования. Заморозка затрагивает права на приобретение акций EVO Fund с 20-го по 22-й, охватывая 398 миллионов потенциальных акций. Компания заявляет, что этот шаг поддерживает гибкое управление капиталом для повышения долгосрочной стоимости для акционеров. Президент Саймон Герович подтверждает фокус компании [...] Статья Metaplanet замораживает права на акции, нацеливаясь на более крупную ставку на Биткоин впервые появилась на Blockonomi.
Omnity Network
OCT$0.07198-4.12%
Devomon
EVO$0.0001311+0.84%
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/10 17:53
Share
СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии

СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии

Пост СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин компания Metaplanet приостанавливает права на акции для пересмотра стратегии впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News Metaplanet осуществляет заморозку движения, но стратегически для своей более масштабной истории с Биткоином. Компания из Токио решила временно приостановить исполнение своих прав на приобретение акций 20-й, 21-й и 22-й серий, выпущенных для EVO Fund ранее в этом году. Период заморозки продлится с 20 октября по 17 ноября, охватывая около 398 миллионов потенциальных акций. Вот ...
Devomon
EVO$0.0001311+0.84%
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000229-0.43%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 18:22
Share

Trending News

More

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Metaplanet замораживает права на Поделиться, нацеливается на более крупную ставку на Биткоин в будущем

СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии

Tapzi объединяется с Chainlink, UBS и BlockDAG, лидируя в криптопресейлах в революции токенизации

Лучшая криптовалютная предпродажа 2025? LivLive ($LIVE) собирает 2M $ превращая реальность в вознаграждения