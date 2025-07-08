The Blockchain Group plans to raise around €3 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy By: PANews 2025/07/08 14:09

PANews reported on July 8 that according to an official announcement, the European listed company The Blockchain Group announced today that according to the "ATM-type" capital increase agreement signed with TOBAM, it will increase capital at a price of approximately 4.056 euros per share and raise approximately 3 million euros to advance its Bitcoin reserve company strategy.