In-depth analysis of BlackRock BUIDL Fund: How will the entry of Wall Street giants affect the RWA landscape?

The BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund, whose token name is BUIDL, is the first tokenized fund issued on a public blockchain, launched by BlackRock, the world's largest asset management company, in March 2024.
The fund, in partnership with Securitize, a real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform, aims to combine the stable returns of traditional finance (TradFi) with the efficiency and accessibility of blockchain technology to provide a completely new investment paradigm for qualified investors.
This report will provide a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the BUIDL Fund, covering its operating mechanism, business logic, business processes and technical paths.
The BUIDL Fund is not only a product, but also a strategic industry benchmark. It provides a replicable compliance blueprint for traditional financial assets to be put on the chain, and creates a new track of "permissioned DeFi" parallel to open DeFi.
This report will elaborate on the above points and provide an in-depth analysis of the details of BUIDL fund operations and their impact.
This section aims to clarify the fundamental nature of BUIDL, defining it as a regulated financial instrument that brings assets to the chain, rather than a crypto-native asset. We will clarify the rights that investors actually have, and how their returns are generated and delivered.
BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund ("BUIDL") is the first tokenized fund issued by BlackRock on a public blockchain. Its core structure is a money market fund (MMF). This positioning is critical because it determines the fund's investment strategy, risk profile and regulatory framework.
On the regulatory level, the fund issues shares in accordance with Rule 506(c) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 3(c) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. This means that its issuance targets are strictly limited to "Qualified Purchasers" rather than ordinary retail investors. This "compliance first" design is the cornerstone of its ability to attract and serve institutional clients.
The core goal of the fund is to "seek current income as is consistent with liquidity and stability of principal." This is the standard goal of traditional MMFs, but BUIDL is revolutionary in that it uses blockchain technology to achieve this goal.
To achieve its investment objectives, BUIDL invests 100% of its total assets in a portfolio consisting of cash, US Treasury bills and repurchase agreements, which are recognized as low-risk, highly liquid instruments in traditional financial markets and are standard configurations for institutional-level MMFs.
By investing in these high-quality short-term debt instruments, the fund aims to provide investors with a low-risk way to earn US dollar returns, essentially bringing safe assets such as US Treasury bonds to on-chain investors in the form of tokens. As revealed in the prospectus of other similar funds of BlackRock, although there are common market risks such as interest rate risk, its primary goal is to preserve capital.
BUIDL tokens are not an independent cryptocurrency, but a digital representation of fund shares. Each share of the fund is represented by a BUIDL token. Therefore, holding a BUIDL token means owning a corresponding proportion of the fund.
The fund is committed to stabilizing the value of each BUIDL token at 1.00, which is consistent with the traditional MMF's net asset value (NAV) target of 1.00 per share. This value stability is not achieved through complex algorithms or mortgage mechanisms, but is entirely dependent on the support of the underlying assets behind it that are traditionally managed and sufficient.
In terms of legal structure, the fund entity is a limited company registered in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), which is an offshore structure commonly used by international funds.
BUIDL's revenue mechanism is the core embodiment of its on-chain characteristics. The fund generates interest on a daily basis through the underlying assets it holds, which is called "daily accrued dividends".
However, the way the proceeds are distributed is ingenious. These accumulated dividends are not paid out in fiat currency, nor are they reflected by increasing the price of each BUIDL token. Instead, they are airdropped directly into investors' wallets on a monthly basis in the form of new BUIDL tokens.
This design choice has far-reaching strategic implications. Distributing revenue through “re-basing” or issuing additional tokens ensures that the par value of each BUIDL token remains stable at $1.00. An asset with a constant price is an ideal collateral and value storage tool for DeFi protocols. If revenue is reflected through price increases, the value of BUIDL will continue to fluctuate, which will greatly increase its liquidation risk and integration complexity when used as collateral.
Therefore, this profit distribution mechanism is a well-thought-out design made by BlackRock and Securitize to make BUIDL a stable and composable "Lego building block" in the DeFi ecosystem.
The essence of BUIDL is a traditional financial product encapsulated by Web3 technology. Its stability and returns are entirely derived from BlackRock's traditional, off-chain asset management capabilities, while blockchain and tokens provide it with an unprecedented efficient delivery mechanism.
This chapter will explore the business motivations and strategic partnerships that drove the birth of BUIDL, answer why BlackRock took this step, and analyze the partnerships that support its operation.
BlackRock’s stated goal in launching BUIDL is to develop solutions that solve “real client problems.”
Compared with traditional money market funds, BUIDL provides significant advantages through blockchain technology: instant and transparent settlement, 24/7/365 peer-to-peer transfer capabilities, and access to a wider range of on-chain products. These features solve the long-standing pain points of traditional financial markets in terms of operating time, settlement efficiency, and counterparty risk.
Looking deeper, BUIDL is the latest development in BlackRock's grand digital strategy. The company's CEO Larry Fink and other executives have made it clear that "the future of securities is tokenization." BUIDL is the first important practice of this strategic vision, aiming to improve the liquidity, transparency and overall efficiency of the capital market through tokenization.
BlackRock's collaboration with Securitize is key to BUIDL's success. It is a deeply binding symbiotic relationship rather than a simple supplier relationship.
Securitize plays the role of core technology and service center in this ecosystem. Its responsibilities include:
In terms of the business model, Securitize Markets, as a placement agent, receives compensation from BlackRock. This compensation includes a one-time upfront fee and ongoing quarterly fees, which are usually a percentage of the net asset value of the investors it introduces. This model creates a financial incentive for Securitize to continuously expand the fund's asset management scale.
More importantly, BlackRock has made a strategic investment in Securitize, and Joseph Chalom, BlackRock's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, has joined Securitize's board of directors. This marks a deep and long-term strategic alliance between the two parties. Through this move, BlackRock has ensured its reliance on the key technical layer of tokenization and will be able to influence the development direction of future RWA tokenization standards.
A successful tokenized fund requires a complete ecosystem that combines traditional finance with crypto-native service providers. BUIDL’s ecosystem is a great example of this integration.
This “iron triangle” of BlackRock (asset management), Securitize (technology and compliance) and BNY Mellon (custody and administration) is at the heart of the entire operation.
Each of the three parties has its own role and is indispensable: BlackRock has unparalleled asset management capabilities and distribution networks; Securitize provides the expertise and licenses required to bridge assets to the blockchain in a compliant manner; and BNY Mellon provides the custody and administrative services necessary for institutional-level fund operations.
As the world's largest asset management company, BlackRock's entry itself has brought huge legitimacy and verification effects to the entire RWA field.
It sends a clear signal to other traditional financial institutions that asset tokenization is not only a viable concept, but also a strategic direction worth investing in with great potential. The entire architecture of BUIDL, from its compliance framework based on Rule 506(c) to the employment of transfer agents to the implementation of on-chain whitelist controls, provides a clear and compliant blueprint for other TradFi institutions that want to bring assets to the blockchain.
This section will detail the complete life cycle of a BUIDL investor, from initial qualification and admission to final redemption of funds. We will break down the process step by step and focus on the key control points and liquidity mechanisms.
BUIDL is not a retail product for the public and has an extremely high entry threshold, which reflects its strict compliance positioning.
When a whitelisted investor is ready to invest, the subscription process connects the off-chain fiat world with the on-chain token world:
This process leaves a verifiable record on the blockchain, and each successful subscription will increase the total supply of BUIDL tokens, which are publicly available in the on-chain browser.
Whitelist is the core technical mechanism for BUIDL compliance operations.
The BUIDL smart contract contains a list of all approved investor wallet addresses. Any attempt to transfer BUIDL tokens to an address not on the whitelist will be automatically rejected and fail by the smart contract.
The purpose of this mechanism is to ensure that fund shares (i.e. BUIDL tokens) are always held only by qualified investors who have undergone KYC/AML screening, thereby meeting the regulatory requirements of securities laws for ownership tracking.
However, within the framework of compliance, BUIDL also provides tremendous flexibility. It allows peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers between approved investors 24/7/365. This is a major efficiency improvement compared to traditional funds that can only be transferred through intermediaries during market trading hours.
When investors wish to exit their investment, BUIDL offers two distinct redemption paths.
?Path 1: Traditional Redemption (via Securitize)
?Path 2: Instant Redemption (via Circle’s USDC smart contract)
This USDC redemption channel is the most critical feature for BUIDL to gain widespread adoption in the crypto-native world. It solves the fundamental liquidity mismatch between the traditional financial settlement cycle and DeFi's demand for instant composability. Without this channel, BUIDL may be just a niche product with limited liquidity; with it, BUIDL has truly become a fully functional DeFi infrastructure.
However, while the whitelisting mechanism is a necessary condition for compliance, it also creates a dilemma of "permissioned composability". The magic of DeFi lies in permissionless interoperability, where any protocol can interact with any other protocol. But BUIDL's contract will only interact with whitelisted addresses, which means it cannot be directly deposited into permissionless protocols such as Aave or Uniswap. Any integration must be built through a trusted intermediary like Ondo Finance, which is itself whitelisted, to build a "wrapped" product. This creates a "walled garden", a new, compliant, institution-centric DeFi ecosystem, but it is isolated from the existing open DeFi world. This is an inevitable trade-off for openness in order to comply with regulations.
This section will provide a technical analysis of BUIDL’s on-chain components, from its core smart contract architecture, to its multi-chain deployment strategy, and the key interoperability and liquidity protocols that underpin its functionality.
After a successful launch on Ethereum, BUIDL has adopted an aggressive multi-chain expansion strategy, aiming to become a universal institutional-grade RWA across ecosystems.
To ensure that BUIDL remains unified and fluid in a multi-chain environment, the fund has adopted Wormhole as its cross-chain interoperability solution. Wormhole is a cross-chain messaging protocol that allows BUIDL tokens to be seamlessly "teleported" or transferred between all supported blockchains. This is critical, as it ensures that BUIDL is an asset with equal value and fungibility across all networks, rather than an isolated asset that is fragmented across chains.
Circle’s redemption contract is the finishing touch in the BUIDL technology stack.
BUIDL's technical architecture exhibits an ingenious design: it uses a "hub-and-spoke" model to manage compliance, while using a "mesh" model to build liquidity.
The whitelist managed by Securitize is the central hub for all compliance checks, and all transactions must be verified by this hub regardless of which chain they occur on. Multi-chain deployment through Wormhole creates a mesh network that allows BUIDL to flow freely between supported chains.
Finally, Circle’s redemption channel provides the network with a universal exit from the main hub (Ethereum) back to the highly liquid USD native asset (USDC). This architecture cleverly centralizes non-negotiable compliance functions while decentralizing the existence of assets and liquidity paths to maximize utility.
This section will quantify BUIDL’s market performance and analyze its role as a catalyst for the entire RWA space, focusing on its adoption by DeFi protocols and its position in the competitive landscape.
Since its launch, BUIDL has experienced explosive growth in its assets under management (AUM), which fully demonstrates the strong market demand for its products.
A core driver of BUIDL's growth is its adoption as a reserve and collateral asset by many crypto-native protocols.
This reveals BUIDL’s true product-market fit — instead of serving traditional individual high-net-worth investors, it has become the B2B infrastructure for the DeFi industry.
The entry of BUIDL has completely changed the competitive landscape of the tokenized treasury fund market.
BUIDL was able to surpass Franklin Templeton's funds not only because of BlackRock's brand effect, but more importantly because of its excellent product design.
BUIDL's multi-chain strategy (powered by Wormhole) and the crucial Circle USDC instant redemption channel are designed specifically to meet the liquidity and interoperability needs of its core customers - DeFi protocols. In contrast, Franklin's fund was initially deployed on the Stellar chain, which has less connection with the mainstream Ethereum DeFi ecosystem.
This shows that even in the RWA space, features and integrations tailored for crypto-native markets are key to determining adoption.
BUIDL’s rapid rise and market dominance are strong evidence that there is a huge demand in the institutional and crypto-native markets for highly compliant, deeply liquid, and yield-generating RWA products from top issuers.
Driven by BUIDL, the entire tokenized US Treasury market has grown to over $4.4 billion, while the broader RWA market (excluding stablecoins) has grown to nearly $8 billion. BUIDL is undoubtedly the main engine of this growth trend.
This chapter will synthesize the preceding analysis, assess the risks facing BUIDL, its core strategic trade-offs, and look ahead to its future trajectory and the prospects for the institutional-level RWA movement it represents.
Although BUIDL has achieved great success, its operations still face multi-dimensional risks.
Technical risks
Regulatory risks
Market Risk
The core design of BUIDL reflects a profound strategic trade-off.
The whitelist managed by Securitize is the cornerstone of BUIDL's compliance and the moat and wall of the entire model. It ensures that only approved entities can hold tokens, thus meeting the requirements of securities regulation.
This centralized control mechanism makes it impossible for BUIDL to interact directly with permissionless DeFi protocols (such as Aave and Uniswap), thus forming a "walled garden" or "permissioned DeFi" ecosystem. In order to comply with regulations, it sacrifices the core principle of open composability of DeFi.
Securitize believes that this permissioned nature is an advantage rather than a flaw. It allows for remediation (such as freezing, destroying, reminting tokens) in the event of errors or fraud, and can enforce legal requirements such as OFAC sanctions, making it safer for institutions than anonymous, bearer crypto assets.
The entire BUIDL ecosystem operates on a fundamentally “trusted third party” model, which runs counter to the original “trustless” spirit of cryptocurrency, but perfectly fits the needs of institutional investors. Investors must trust BlackRock to properly manage assets, BNY Mellon to safely custody assets, Securitize to properly manage on-chain ledgers and whitelists, and Circle to fulfill redemption obligations. This is a chain of multiple trusted intermediaries. Institutions operate on trust, regulation, and legal recourse, which is exactly what the BUIDL model provides.
Therefore, BUIDL is not the evolution of open DeFi, but the beginning of a parallel, permissioned, institutional-level DeFi. In this new ecosystem, trust in well-known brands is the primary security model, and blockchain technology provides efficiency gains.
BUIDL is just the first step in BlackRock's grand blueprint.
BUIDL is not just a successful fund, but also a strategic masterpiece in product-market fit.
It accurately identified a core need of the DeFi ecosystem (stable, compliant, interest-bearing collateral) and built a perfect product to meet this need, leveraging the dual advantages of traditional finance (trust, scale, asset management) and Web3 (efficiency, speed, programmability).
BUIDL represents a critical moment in the convergence of TradFi and DeFi. It establishes a viable, scalable, and compliant blueprint for bringing real-world assets on-chain. By becoming the base collateral layer of the crypto-native economy, BlackRock is not only entering this market, but also deeply embedding itself into the core of its financial structure, thereby positioning itself as the cornerstone of the next generation of finance.
However, the deepest long-term risks facing BUIDL may not be technical or market risks, but rather stem from philosophical divisions within the crypto ecosystem.
BUIDL’s success is built on adoption by crypto-native protocols that seek decentralization and censorship resistance. These protocols are building their applications on a centralized, permissioned, auditable (Securitize can freeze tokens upon legal request) foundation. This dependency is contrary to the core values held dear by many members of the crypto community. As the ecosystem matures, there may be a “flight to decentralization” movement, where protocols actively seek more censorship-resistant collateral, even if it means sacrificing some of their returns or so-called “security.”
Therefore, despite BUIDL’s current dominance, its long-term vitality depends on whether the crypto ecosystem continues to prioritize compliance and profitability over the ideological pursuit of pure decentralization.
This philosophical tension is its most profound and unquantifiable risk.