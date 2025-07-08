"Yiwu merchants begin to collect stablecoins" ranked fourth on Baidu's hot search list By: PANews 2025/07/08 13:37

HOT $0.0008893 +3.89%

PANews reported on July 8 that the official page showed that "Yiwu merchants began to collect stablecoins" ranked fourth on Baidu's hot search list. Earlier news , according to the 21st Century Business Herald, there was market news that Yiwu had already accepted stablecoins as payment for foreign trade goods. The reporter went deep into Yiwu and found that only a few merchants supported stablecoin payments.