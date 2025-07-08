Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $62.1123 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

PANews reported on July 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$62.1123 million yesterday (July 7, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$53.2074 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$5.669 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$8.9049 million. Currently, FETH's total historical net inflow has reached US$1.748 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$10.712 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.5%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$4.460 billion.