Yao Zhisheng, member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference: It is recommended that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region G

2025/07/08 11:41
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Ming Pao, Yao Zhisheng, a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said that stablecoins are a major opportunity for Hong Kong's financial development. In terms of international market payment needs, there will not be too many application scenarios for Hong Kong dollar stablecoins, and the usage volume cannot be too large. For Hong Kong, the development of stablecoins is not mainly because of how important the Hong Kong dollar stablecoin itself is, but because Hong Kong can take the lead in the field of stablecoins for the internationalization of the RMB, become the main platform for offshore RMB stablecoins, and thus create a global stablecoin issuance hub. The biggest opportunity for Hong Kong's stablecoins is to develop RMB stablecoins. Yao Zhisheng added that he would recommend that the SAR government seek central support to develop an officially certified offshore RMB stablecoin in Hong Kong to enhance market confidence in offshore RMB stablecoins and promote their development, so as to make offshore RMB stablecoins bigger and stronger.

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Наша статья о Chainwire вызвала отклики, связывающие Надава Дакнера с Gladius Network; целевым ICO Комиссии по ценным бумагам и биржам США, которая потерпела крах.
2025/10/10 17:48
Metaplanet замораживает права на Поделиться, нацеливается на более крупную ставку на Биткоин в будущем

TLDR: Metaplanet приостанавливает реализацию прав на акции с 20 октября по 17 ноября, стремясь оптимизировать доходность Биткоина и стратегию финансирования. Заморозка затрагивает права на приобретение акций EVO Fund с 20-го по 22-й, охватывая 398 миллионов потенциальных акций. Компания заявляет, что этот шаг поддерживает гибкое управление капиталом для повышения долгосрочной стоимости для акционеров. Президент Саймон Герович подтверждает фокус компании [...] Статья Metaplanet замораживает права на акции, нацеливаясь на более крупную ставку на Биткоин впервые появилась на Blockonomi.
2025/10/10 17:53
СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии

Пост СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин компания Metaplanet приостанавливает права на акции для пересмотра стратегии впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News Metaplanet осуществляет заморозку движения, но стратегически для своей более масштабной истории с Биткоином. Компания из Токио решила временно приостановить исполнение своих прав на приобретение акций 20-й, 21-й и 22-й серий, выпущенных для EVO Fund ранее в этом году. Период заморозки продлится с 20 октября по 17 ноября, охватывая около 398 миллионов потенциальных акций. Вот ...
2025/10/10 18:22
