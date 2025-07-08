ChatGPT’s 42-Signal TON Analysis Flags Critical $2.70 Support Collapse After UAE Golden Visa Scandal

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/08 05:56
NEAR
NEAR$3.191+9.58%
Threshold
T$0.01548+1.84%
RealLink
REAL$0.08233-2.16%
Bombie
BOMB$0.0003621+1.34%
GET
GET$0.004171-1.65%
Тон
TON$2.732-0.14%

ChatGPT’s AI model processed 42 live indicators, revealing a bearish analysis as Toncoin plunged 2.36% to $2.771 following the UAE government’s denial of golden visa claims, which exposed the TON Foundation’s credibility crisis.

TON is currently trading below all major EMAs, with volume declining by 48.25% to $332.73 million as scandal fallout accelerates institutional exit.

Strong selling pressure emerges as the price falls below the 20-day EMA ($2.866), 50-day EMA ($2.981), 100-day EMA ($3.179), and 200-day EMA ($3.701), with misleading marketing claims triggering regulatory scrutiny. Market cap collapses to $6.84 billion, down 4.67%, with critical support at the $2.70-$2.75 zone determining survival prospects.

ChatGPT's 42-Signal TON Analysis Flags Critical $2.70 Support Collapse After UAE Golden Visa ScandalSource: Cryptonews

The following analysis synthesizes ChatGPT’s 42 real-time technical indicators, developments related to the golden visa scandal, regulatory implications, and credibility damage to assess TON’s 90-day trajectory amid a leadership accountability crisis and ecosystem reputation destruction.

Technical Collapse: Bearish Structure Accelerates Amid Scandal

Toncoin’s current price of $2.771 reflects a concerning 2.36% daily decline from its opening price of $2.838, establishing a troubling trading range between $2.856 (high) and $2.751 (low).

This $0.105 intraday spread demonstrates accelerating volatility as scandal fallout intensifies institutional selling pressure.

ChatGPT's 42-Signal TON Analysis Flags Critical $2.70 Support Collapse After UAE Golden Visa ScandalSource: TradingView

RSI at 42.02 approaches oversold territory without reaching extreme levels, indicating balanced momentum despite significant fundamental damage. This positioning suggests TON remains vulnerable to further declines as the credibility crisis deepens and regulatory scrutiny increases.

MACD indicators display concerning signals with the MACD line at 0.001 trading near zero, suggesting rapidly deteriorating momentum.

The negative histogram at -0.067 indicates significant bearish acceleration requiring careful monitoring for complete breakdown scenarios.

ChatGPT's 42-Signal TON Analysis Flags Critical $2.70 Support Collapse After UAE Golden Visa ScandalSource: TradingView

Golden Visa Scandal: Foundation Credibility Implodes

The TON Foundation’s false claims about UAE golden visas for TON stakers represent a catastrophic credibility failure that exposed fundamental governance problems.

CEO Max Crown’s announcement that staking TON would secure UAE golden visas triggered immediate government denial and regulatory investigation.

UAE authorities publicly rejected the claims, clarifying that TON lacks proper licensing and visa programs require traditional investments, not cryptocurrency speculation.

Community leaders, including Hipo Finance, condemned the misleading communication as “unacceptable” and called for accountability in leadership.

The scandal reveals either incompetent due diligence or deliberate market manipulation, both of which permanently undermine TON’s institutional credibility.

VARA, ADGM, and SCA regulatory bodies have confirmed that staking constitutes a regulated activity that requires proper licensing, which the TON Foundation lacks.

This regulatory clarity exposes TON to potential enforcement actions and operational restrictions in key Middle Eastern markets.

Although the TON foundation has clarified that the digital residency initiative is an independent project with no official backing from the UAE government.

Historical Context: Dramatic Decline from January Highs

TON’s 2025 performance has demonstrated catastrophic deterioration following January’s strong close at $4.83.

The subsequent correction to February’s $3.33, brief March recovery to $4.11, and continued decline through June’s $2.91 establish concerning downtrend patterns.

Current price action represents a 43% decline from January highs, though maintaining 609% gains from 2021 lows provides a long-term perspective.

The golden visa scandal exacerbates existing technical weaknesses that have been established through months of institutional pressure.

Support & Resistance: Critical Levels Define Survival Prospects

Immediate support emerges at today’s low around $2.751, reinforced by the critical support zone at $2.700-$2.750.

This confluence represents the most significant technical level for determining TON’s ability to recover from a credibility crisis and prevent a complete breakdown.

Major support zones extend to $2.600-$2.650, representing historical accumulation levels, followed by strong support at $2.400-$2.500 corresponding to previous cycle lows.

Source: TradingView

These levels provide a potential foundation during extended correction scenarios if institutional confidence stabilizes.

Resistance begins immediately at the 20-day EMA at $2.866, representing a formidable hurdle for any recovery attempts.

The more significant resistance cluster lies between the 50-day EMA ($2.981) and the 100-day EMA ($3.179), creating a challenging overhead supply that reflects fundamental damage.

Market Metrics: Volume Decline Confirms Institutional Exit

TON maintains a $6.84 billion market capitalization with a declining 24-hour trading volume of $330.81 million, representing a significant 49.2% decline.

The volume-to-market cap ratio of 4.85% indicates institutional withdrawal during a credibility crisis rather than an accumulation opportunity.

Source: CoinMarketCap

The dramatic volume decline from previous levels confirms institutional positioning shifts away from TON during the scandal fallout, validating technical analysis that suggests continued weakness.

Current pricing represents a 66% discount to all-time highs achieved in 2024; however, a comparison to recent highs shows a 43% decline from January 2025 peaks.

Social Sentiment: Community Backlash Amplifies Credibility Crisis

Community sentiment reveals a deep division among ecosystem participants, with some publicly condemning the TON Foundation’s misleading marketing practices.

Hipo Finance’s scathing criticism, calling the golden visa claims “unacceptable,” demonstrates internal community fractures that extend beyond typical price volatility concerns.

Social media analysis reveals approximately 60% negative sentiment, focusing on governance accountability rather than technical analysis, representing a fundamental shift from typical cryptocurrency discourse.

The scandal has unified usually competing community voices in demanding leadership transparency and responsibility.

Developer confidence erosion becomes apparent through reduced ecosystem engagement and partnership announcements, as the scandal creates uncertainty about the TON Foundation’s strategic direction and regulatory compliance capabilities moving forward.

90-Day TON Price Forecast

Leadership Accountability Rally (Bull Case – 25% Probability)

Successful leadership changes and transparent governance reforms could drive recovery toward $3.20-$3.50, representing 15-26% upside.

Source: TradingView

This scenario requires immediate CEO accountability, regulatory compliance improvements, and restoration of community confidence through demonstrable governance changes.

Technical targets include $2.98, $3.18, and $3.50 based on EMA reclaim patterns and historical resistance levels.

The ecosystem’s technical capabilities could attract renewed institutional interest if governance issues are resolved comprehensively.

Extended Credibility Crisis (Base Case – 55% Probability)

Continued leadership denial and regulatory scrutiny could drive TON toward $2.40-$2.60, representing 6-13% downside.

This scenario assumes ongoing governance problems and failure to address fundamental credibility issues during summer consolidation periods.

ChatGPT's 42-Signal TON Analysis Flags Critical $2.70 Support Collapse After UAE Golden Visa ScandalSource: TradingView

Support at $2.70-$2.75 would likely fail during an extended crisis, with volume remaining subdued at around 200-300 million daily.

This sideways-to-downward action reflects permanent reputational damage requiring extended recovery periods.

Complete Foundation Collapse (Bear Case – 20% Probability)

Severe regulatory action or complete leadership failure could trigger a correction toward $2.00-$2.30, representing a 17-28% downside.

This scenario would require additional regulatory enforcement or continued governance failures beyond the current scandal.

Source: TradingView

The strong technical foundation and ecosystem utility limit extreme downside scenarios, with major support at $2.40-$2.50 providing critical long-term trend support for potential future recovery under new leadership.

TON Forecast: Governance Crisis Meets Technical Breakdown

TON’s current positioning reflects the convergence of governance failure, regulatory scrutiny, and accelerating technical breakdown.

The 42-signal analysis reveals cryptocurrency positioned at a critical juncture between accountability recovery and complete credibility collapse.

The golden visa scandal exposes fundamental governance problems that require immediate improvements in leadership accountability and transparency, while technical breakdowns below all EMAs confirm erosion of institutional confidence.

The volume decline validates the withdrawal of professional investors during a credibility crisis.

Current consolidation around $2.77 with critical support at $2.70-$2.75 creates a decision point for TON’s survival prospects.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Наша статья о Chainwire вызвала отклики, связывающие Надава Дакнера с Gladius Network; целевым ICO Комиссии по ценным бумагам и биржам США, которая потерпела крах.
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/10 17:48
Share
СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии

СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии

Пост СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин компания Metaplanet приостанавливает права на акции для пересмотра стратегии впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News Metaplanet осуществляет заморозку движения, но стратегически для своей более масштабной истории с Биткоином. Компания из Токио решила временно приостановить исполнение своих прав на приобретение акций 20-й, 21-й и 22-й серий, выпущенных для EVO Fund ранее в этом году. Период заморозки продлится с 20 октября по 17 ноября, охватывая около 398 миллионов потенциальных акций. Вот ...
Devomon
EVO$0.0001311+0.84%
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000229--%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 18:22
Share
Демократы предлагают "Ограничительный список" для DeFi протоколов в законопроекте, который может "убить" сектор

Демократы предлагают "Ограничительный список" для DeFi протоколов в законопроекте, который может "убить" сектор

В четверг сенаторы-демократы направили республиканцам встречное предложение, которое позволило бы Министерству финансов создать "ограничительный список" для протоколов DeFi, считающихся слишком рискованными, что привело к немедленной остановке двухпартийных переговоров по структуре крипторынка. Предложение предусматривает введение правил Подтверждение личности для фронтендов криптоприложений, включая кошельки без хранения активов, лишение защиты разработчиков криптовалют и потенциальное наказание граждан США, использующих ограниченные протоколы и получающих от них регулярный доход. Республиканцы приостанавливают переговоры, когда обе партии раскрывают карты Сотрудники республиканцев приостановили все переговоры по криптовалютам после получения предложения демократов, при этом директор республиканского персонала Банковского комитета Сената Кэтрин Фукс написала в электронном письме, что встречи будут приостановлены "до тех пор, пока мы не согласуем дату для разметки". Республиканцы раскритиковали предложение за отсутствие законодательного текста, содержание бессвязных политических идей и представление недобросовестных переговорных усилий вместо серьезной нормативной базы. Криптоюрист Джейк Червински заявил, что встречное предложение может устранить любую возможность создания структурированной основы крипторынка. Он предупредил, что это может ослабить двухпартийную поддержку, которую получил Закон CLARITY в Палате представителей в июле, где он был принят голосованием 294-134. Червински описал предложение как "беспрецедентный, неконституционный захват правительством целой отрасли", который не регулирует криптовалюту, а фактически запрещает ее. Среди демократов, стоящих за встречным предложением, - Марк Уорнер, Рубен Гальего, Энди Ким, преподобный Рафаэль Уорнок, Анджела Олсобрукс и Лиза Блант Рочестер. Конфликт угрожает возглавляемым республиканцами усилиям по принятию знакового криптовалютного законодательства в этом году. Председатель Банковского комитета Сената Тим Скотт и другие республиканцы спешили принять законопроект о структуре рынка до конца года, но столкнулись с трудностями в привлечении необходимой двухпартийной поддержки. Спор возник после того, как AFL-CIO 7 октября призвала Банковский комитет Сената выступить против Закона об ответственных финансовых инновациях, предупреждая, что законодательство подвергнет пенсионные фонды работников волатильности криптовалют, одновременно увеличивая системный финансовый риск. Лидеры отрасли предупреждают, что предложение вытеснит инновации за рубеж Генеральный директор Blockchain Association Саммер Мерсингер предупредила, что предложение демократов "сделает соблюдение требований невозможным, вытеснив ответственное развитие и следующую волну финансовых технологий за рубеж". Она сказала, что DeFi может выжить, но будет процветать за рубежом, а не в Соединенных Штатах, призывая "политиков оставаться за столом переговоров и продолжать взаимодействие через партийные границы", чтобы обеспечить поддержку законодательством, а не препятствование американскому лидерству в финансовых технологиях. Подобно Мерсингер, вице-президент Digital Chamber Зунера Мазхар также раскритиковала проект за попытку "бороться с незаконным финансированием устаревшими инструментами", предоставляя Казначейству широкие полномочия, узко определяя децентрализацию и рассматривая фронтенды как финансовых посредников. Она также призвала нацелиться на "реальные узкие места, где происходит незаконное финансирование" через надзор, основанный на оценке рисков, вместо регулирования кода или управления, согласуясь с глобальными стандартами, а не создавая неопределенность. Среди многих других лидеров отрасли, выразивших обеспокоенность по поводу предложения, к ним присоединился генеральный директор Coinbase Брайан Армстронг, заявив: "Это плохое предложение, простое и понятное, которое отбросит инновации назад и помешает США стать криптовалютной столицей мира". Встречное предложение противоречит проекту Закона об ответственных финансовых инновациях Банковского комитета Сената от 7 сентября, двухпартийным усилиям, поручающим Комиссии по торговле товарными фьючерсами надзор за спотовыми рынками при одновременном сокращении чрезмерного влияния Комиссии по ценным бумагам и биржам. Проект RFIA ввел защиту для разработчиков DeFi, обеспечивая им возможность строить без страха судебного преследования после недавних дел, связанных с разработчиками Tornado Cash и Samourai Wallet. Двухпартийные переговоры срываются из-за процесса и содержания По данным Politico, сенаторы-демократы, участвующие в переговорах, защищали свой подход, при этом представитель сенатора Рубена Гальего Жак Пети заявил, что демократы пришли готовыми к работе, но республиканцы "выходят из игры". Пети заявил, что демократы предоставили документы и содержание по запросу, только для того, чтобы республиканцы утекли предложение и притворились удивленными политическими разногласиями. Он назвал требования республиканцев установить дату разметки до согласования текста "как назначение даты свадьбы до первого свидания". Республиканцы возражают, что они неоднократно просили законодательную обратную связь с 27 июня, не получая формальных, существенных отзывов по проектам обсуждения. Представитель председателя Банковского комитета Сената Тима Скотта, Джефф Нафт, сказал, что председатель Скотт настаивал на дате разметки 30 сентября, надеясь на двухпартийное взаимодействие, и неоднократно просил демократов взять на себя обязательство по дате разметки, необходимой для продвижения законодательства. Гальего возглавляет группу из двенадцати дружественных к криптовалютам сенаторов-демократов, ведущих переговоры по законопроекту, включая Кирстен Джиллибранд, Марка Уорнера, Анджелу Олсобрукс и Кори Букера. Они сталкиваются с оппозицией со стороны других членов партии, таких как высокопоставленный член Банковского комитета Сената Элизабет Уоррен, которая всегда была противником криптовалют, считая, что криптовалюты представляют риски для финансовой стабильности и национальной безопасности. Гальего сообщил журналистам поздно в четверг, что демократы продолжат работу, но отказываются быть вынужденными устанавливать искусственные сроки для голосования, оставаясь приверженными достижению двухпартийного законопроекта о структуре рынка
DeFi
DEFI$0.001671-1.82%
Share
CryptoNews2025/10/10 17:37
Share

Trending News

More

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии

Демократы предлагают "Ограничительный список" для DeFi протоколов в законопроекте, который может "убить" сектор

Xinhuo Technology срочно напоминает: Существуют мошенники, использующие имя Xinhuo Technology для привлечения инвестиций

Tapzi объединяется с Chainlink, UBS и BlockDAG, лидируя в криптопресейлах в революции токенизации