More and More XRP and ETH Holders Are Quietly Choosing a Safer Path: APT Miner

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/08 01:53
LETSTOP
STOP$0.07016-5.52%
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$594.5+2.62%
Threshold
T$0.01545+1.64%
Солана
SOL$222.1-1.56%
RealLink
REAL$0.08231-2.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02974-17.25%
Рипл
XRP$2.8235-0.02%
Эфириум
ETH$4,356.7-0.95%
Aptos
APT$5.01+1.80%

In this volatile crypto market, many investors have begun to calm down and stop chasing short-term fluctuations, but are looking for a more controllable and sustainable approach. In particular, long-term investors holding XRP and ETH have gradually given up the speculative method of watching the market day and night and turned to a more stable strategy – cloud mining.

APT Miner provides a worry-free solution: you don’t need a mining machine, a technical background, or market conditions. You only need to select a suitable computing power contract, and the system will automatically run it for you, and the income will be credited to your account on time every day. This not only saves you the trouble of operation, but also turns digital assets into a “production tool” that can continuously bring returns.

More and more users have proven the effectiveness of this model with actual results. An investor shared that through ETH contracts, they can steadily obtain more than $3,000 in passive income every day. Compared with those transactions with uncertain ups and downs, this kind of visible and tangible income gives people more confidence.

APT Miner was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Warrington, UK. It is a formally registered platform with a legal operating license. The platform uses high-performance equipment and intelligent scheduling systems, and also optimizes energy management, which not only saves costs but also improves output efficiency. Importantly, all its contract terms are open and transparent, with no hidden fees.

For those who hope that digital assets can increase in value in a long-term and stable manner, APT Miner is not only a way to avoid market risks, but also an option to make funds truly “move”. In this era full of uncertainty, an effective, compliant, and transparent passive income path may be what investors really need.

How to Use APT Miner

1: Register now to get a $15 bonus (check in daily to get $0.60)

2: Contract Selection: After successfully registering, the next step is to choose a mining contract that suits your goals and budget. APT Miner offers a variety of contracts to meet your different needs, whether you are a novice or an experienced miner. Please carefully review the available options and consider factors such as contract length, potential returns, and associated costs.

The list below outlines the potential benefits you could earn.

  • BTC (Canaan-Avalon-A1466): Investment amount: $100, total net profit: $100 + $8.
  • DOGE (Goldshell-Mini-DOGE-Pro): Investment amount: $500, total net profit: $500 + $38.
  • BTC (Antminer-S19-XP): Investment amount: USD 2,500, Total net profit: USD 2,500 + USD 491.25.
  • BTC (Antminer-S19k-Pro): Investment amount: $10,000, Total net profit: $7,800 + $4,650.
  • [BTC (AntminerT21)]: Investment amount: 17,000 USD, Total net profit: 17,000 USD + 9,044 USD.
  • [BTC/BCH (ANTSPACE HK3)]: Investment amount: USD 50,000, Total net profit: USD 52,000 + USD 37,024.

For more contract information, please visit the APT Miner platform official website: https://aptmining.com/

3: Start to make profit: After selecting and activating the mining contract, the system will automatically process your mining tasks and serve you. APT Miner’s advanced technology ensures an efficient mining process and maximizes your potential profit.

As mining progresses, earnings will accumulate in your account. You can track the progress of mining through the platform’s control panel and withdraw earnings when you are ready. APT Miner platform advantages:

The platform relies on leading mining machine manufacturers such as Bitmain, Shenma Mining Machine, and Canaan Creative to build a stable and efficient mining system to ensure continuous computing power and operational reliability. Since its registration in the UK in 2018, the platform has continued to develop under government supervision and has attracted more than 9 million users worldwide with its advanced technology, forming a large and real user group.

The platform’s user interface is simple and intuitive, and even cryptocurrency novices can easily get started. At the same time, the platform supports a variety of mainstream digital currency payment methods, including XRP, DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, SOL, USDC, USDT, etc., providing users with flexible asset management.

In terms of profit mechanism, the platform has developed a daily settlement contract model, which provides fixed income every 24 hours and automatically returns the principal after the contract ends, helping users achieve stable and continuous profit growth.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://aptmining.com/

Official email: info@aptminer.com

Abstract

For more and more investors who want their assets to grow steadily, APT Miner is not just an alternative option, but more like a realistic path to long-term returns. In an uncertain market, choosing a stable, transparent and sustainable approach is becoming a new consensus.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Наша статья о Chainwire вызвала отклики, связывающие Надава Дакнера с Gladius Network; целевым ICO Комиссии по ценным бумагам и биржам США, которая потерпела крах.
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/10/10 17:48
Share
СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии

СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии

Пост СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин компания Metaplanet приостанавливает права на акции для пересмотра стратегии впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News Metaplanet осуществляет заморозку движения, но стратегически для своей более масштабной истории с Биткоином. Компания из Токио решила временно приостановить исполнение своих прав на приобретение акций 20-й, 21-й и 22-й серий, выпущенных для EVO Fund ранее в этом году. Период заморозки продлится с 20 октября по 17 ноября, охватывая около 398 миллионов потенциальных акций. Вот ...
Devomon
EVO$0.0001311+0.84%
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000229--%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 18:22
Share
Демократы предлагают "Ограничительный список" для DeFi протоколов в законопроекте, который может "убить" сектор

Демократы предлагают "Ограничительный список" для DeFi протоколов в законопроекте, который может "убить" сектор

В четверг сенаторы-демократы направили республиканцам встречное предложение, которое позволило бы Министерству финансов создать "ограничительный список" для протоколов DeFi, считающихся слишком рискованными, что привело к немедленной остановке двухпартийных переговоров по структуре крипторынка. Предложение предусматривает введение правил Подтверждение личности для фронтендов криптоприложений, включая кошельки без хранения активов, лишение защиты разработчиков криптовалют и потенциальное наказание граждан США, использующих ограниченные протоколы и получающих от них регулярный доход. Республиканцы приостанавливают переговоры, когда обе партии раскрывают карты Сотрудники республиканцев приостановили все переговоры по криптовалютам после получения предложения демократов, при этом директор республиканского персонала Банковского комитета Сената Кэтрин Фукс написала в электронном письме, что встречи будут приостановлены "до тех пор, пока мы не согласуем дату для разметки". Республиканцы раскритиковали предложение за отсутствие законодательного текста, содержание бессвязных политических идей и представление недобросовестных переговорных усилий вместо серьезной нормативной базы. Криптоюрист Джейк Червински заявил, что встречное предложение может устранить любую возможность создания структурированной основы крипторынка. Он предупредил, что это может ослабить двухпартийную поддержку, которую получил Закон CLARITY в Палате представителей в июле, где он был принят голосованием 294-134. Червински описал предложение как "беспрецедентный, неконституционный захват правительством целой отрасли", который не регулирует криптовалюту, а фактически запрещает ее. Среди демократов, стоящих за встречным предложением, - Марк Уорнер, Рубен Гальего, Энди Ким, преподобный Рафаэль Уорнок, Анджела Олсобрукс и Лиза Блант Рочестер. Конфликт угрожает возглавляемым республиканцами усилиям по принятию знакового криптовалютного законодательства в этом году. Председатель Банковского комитета Сената Тим Скотт и другие республиканцы спешили принять законопроект о структуре рынка до конца года, но столкнулись с трудностями в привлечении необходимой двухпартийной поддержки. Спор возник после того, как AFL-CIO 7 октября призвала Банковский комитет Сената выступить против Закона об ответственных финансовых инновациях, предупреждая, что законодательство подвергнет пенсионные фонды работников волатильности криптовалют, одновременно увеличивая системный финансовый риск. Лидеры отрасли предупреждают, что предложение вытеснит инновации за рубеж Генеральный директор Blockchain Association Саммер Мерсингер предупредила, что предложение демократов "сделает соблюдение требований невозможным, вытеснив ответственное развитие и следующую волну финансовых технологий за рубеж". Она сказала, что DeFi может выжить, но будет процветать за рубежом, а не в Соединенных Штатах, призывая "политиков оставаться за столом переговоров и продолжать взаимодействие через партийные границы", чтобы обеспечить поддержку законодательством, а не препятствование американскому лидерству в финансовых технологиях. Подобно Мерсингер, вице-президент Digital Chamber Зунера Мазхар также раскритиковала проект за попытку "бороться с незаконным финансированием устаревшими инструментами", предоставляя Казначейству широкие полномочия, узко определяя децентрализацию и рассматривая фронтенды как финансовых посредников. Она также призвала нацелиться на "реальные узкие места, где происходит незаконное финансирование" через надзор, основанный на оценке рисков, вместо регулирования кода или управления, согласуясь с глобальными стандартами, а не создавая неопределенность. Среди многих других лидеров отрасли, выразивших обеспокоенность по поводу предложения, к ним присоединился генеральный директор Coinbase Брайан Армстронг, заявив: "Это плохое предложение, простое и понятное, которое отбросит инновации назад и помешает США стать криптовалютной столицей мира". Встречное предложение противоречит проекту Закона об ответственных финансовых инновациях Банковского комитета Сената от 7 сентября, двухпартийным усилиям, поручающим Комиссии по торговле товарными фьючерсами надзор за спотовыми рынками при одновременном сокращении чрезмерного влияния Комиссии по ценным бумагам и биржам. Проект RFIA ввел защиту для разработчиков DeFi, обеспечивая им возможность строить без страха судебного преследования после недавних дел, связанных с разработчиками Tornado Cash и Samourai Wallet. Двухпартийные переговоры срываются из-за процесса и содержания По данным Politico, сенаторы-демократы, участвующие в переговорах, защищали свой подход, при этом представитель сенатора Рубена Гальего Жак Пети заявил, что демократы пришли готовыми к работе, но республиканцы "выходят из игры". Пети заявил, что демократы предоставили документы и содержание по запросу, только для того, чтобы республиканцы утекли предложение и притворились удивленными политическими разногласиями. Он назвал требования республиканцев установить дату разметки до согласования текста "как назначение даты свадьбы до первого свидания". Республиканцы возражают, что они неоднократно просили законодательную обратную связь с 27 июня, не получая формальных, существенных отзывов по проектам обсуждения. Представитель председателя Банковского комитета Сената Тима Скотта, Джефф Нафт, сказал, что председатель Скотт настаивал на дате разметки 30 сентября, надеясь на двухпартийное взаимодействие, и неоднократно просил демократов взять на себя обязательство по дате разметки, необходимой для продвижения законодательства. Гальего возглавляет группу из двенадцати дружественных к криптовалютам сенаторов-демократов, ведущих переговоры по законопроекту, включая Кирстен Джиллибранд, Марка Уорнера, Анджелу Олсобрукс и Кори Букера. Они сталкиваются с оппозицией со стороны других членов партии, таких как высокопоставленный член Банковского комитета Сената Элизабет Уоррен, которая всегда была противником криптовалют, считая, что криптовалюты представляют риски для финансовой стабильности и национальной безопасности. Гальего сообщил журналистам поздно в четверг, что демократы продолжат работу, но отказываются быть вынужденными устанавливать искусственные сроки для голосования, оставаясь приверженными достижению двухпартийного законопроекта о структуре рынка
DeFi
DEFI$0.001671-1.82%
Share
CryptoNews2025/10/10 17:37
Share

Trending News

More

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии

Демократы предлагают "Ограничительный список" для DeFi протоколов в законопроекте, который может "убить" сектор

Xinhuo Technology срочно напоминает: Существуют мошенники, использующие имя Xinhuo Technology для привлечения инвестиций

Tapzi объединяется с Chainlink, UBS и BlockDAG, лидируя в криптопресейлах в революции токенизации