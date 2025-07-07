MicroStrategy Reports $14B Bitcoin Gains in Q2 While Launching $4.2B STRD Stock Program to Buy More BTC

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/07 21:42
MicroStrategy, operating as Strategy, recorded $14.05 billion in unrealized Bitcoin gains during Q2 2025, elevating the company to the exclusive tier of corporate giants typically reserved for Amazon and JPMorgan Chase.

The dramatic turnaround from its software business roots comes as the company simultaneously launched a $4.2 billion STRD preferred stock program to acquire additional Bitcoin.

Biggest Bitcoin Gains, Yet Still Buying More

The record quarterly gain is attributed to Bitcoin’s price recovery and the Strategy’s adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2023-08, effective January 1, 2025.

Under the new accounting model, Strategy recognizes fair value changes in Bitcoin holdings as they occur rather than only recording impairment losses.

The company incurred $4.04 billion in associated deferred tax expense and holds a $6.31 billion deferred tax liability.

Additionally, Strategy announced its 10.00% Series A Perpetual Stride Preferred Stock offering with an aggregate value up to $4.2 billion through an at-the-market program.

The company expects disciplined sales over an extended period, taking into account trading price and volume conditions.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including additional Bitcoin acquisitions and working capital requirements.

As of July 6, 2025, Strategy held 597,325 bitcoins with an aggregate purchase price of $42.40 billion and an average cost of $70,982 per bitcoin.

MicroStrategy Reports $14B Bitcoin Gains in Q2 While Launching $4.2B STRD Stock Program to Buy More BTCSource: Saylor Tracker

During Q2 2025, the company acquired 69,140 bitcoins at a total value of $6.77 billion, funded through multiple equity offerings, including $5.2 billion from common stock ATM programs and $979.7 million from the STRD offering.

Capital Markets Activity Fuels Aggressive Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy

Strategy received $6.8 billion in aggregate net proceeds from various financing transactions during Q2 2025.

The capital raising included $163.1 million from the STRF ATM program, $446.9 million from the STRK ATM program, and $979.7 million from the STRD registered underwritten offering, which was completed on June 10.

The company’s 2024 Common ATM program generated $2.4 billion in revenue before its termination, while the new 2025 Common ATM program contributed $2.9 billion.

Approximately $18.1 billion of Class A common stock remains available for future issuance under the 2025 program, alongside $20.5 billion of STRK Stock and $1.9 billion of STRF Stock.

Strategy’s preferred stock portfolio totals $3.4 billion in notional value with $315.9 million in annual dividends.

The company maintains $8.213 billion in convertible notes outstanding, with conversion conditions met for Q3 2025 based on the 130% conversion price threshold.

The maximum potential common shares from conversion total 24,439,825 shares.

MicroStrategy Reports $14B Bitcoin Gains in Q2 While Launching $4.2B STRD Stock Program to Buy More BTCSource: Strategy Report

Bitcoin market prices during Q2 ranged from $74,420.69 to $112,000.00, with quarter-end pricing at $107,751.68 on Coinbase.

The volatility created substantial fair value fluctuations, contrasting with the $5.91 billion unrealized loss in Q1 2025.

Strategy warns that results will not be comparable to pre-2025 periods due to accounting changes.

Legal Challenges and S&P 500 Inclusion Prospects Emerge

Strategy faces multiple class-action lawsuits alleging false and misleading statements regarding the profitability and risks of its Bitcoin strategy.

Pomerantz LLP filed suit representing shareholders who purchased stock between April 30, 2024, and April 4, 2025, with a July 15 deadline for additional investors to join.

The lawsuit centers on Strategy’s adoption of ASU 2023-08 accounting standards, claiming that the company failed to explain the potential impact on its financial results adequately.

The complaint mentioned the $5.9 billion unrealized loss disclosure in Q1 2025, which triggered an 8% decline in stock price and exposed volatility risks allegedly downplayed by management.

Financial analyst Jeff Walton calculated that Strategy has a 91% chance of S&P 500 inclusion, provided Bitcoin maintains levels above $95,240 through June 30.

The company requires cumulative positive earnings across four quarters for eligibility, with Q2 results heavily dependent on Bitcoin’s fair market value, given three consecutive quarterly losses.

Critics, including short-seller Jim Chanos, have intensified their opposition to Strategy’s business model, calling it “financial gibberish” and noting that the company’s $100 billion market capitalization exceeds its $60 billion in Bitcoin holdings.

Chanos advises shorting MSTR stock while buying Bitcoin directly, betting the premium will eventually contract.

Strategy’s shares gained 3,130% since initiating Bitcoin purchases in mid-2020, compared to Bitcoin’s 1,000% gain and the S&P 500’s 115% rise during the same period.

The stock advanced 40% in Q2, outperforming the S&P’s 11% quarterly gain, while inspiring corporate imitators, like SharpLink Gaming’s Ether strategy.

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Наша статья о Chainwire вызвала отклики, связывающие Надава Дакнера с Gladius Network; целевым ICO Комиссии по ценным бумагам и биржам США, которая потерпела крах.
Crypto Ticker2025/10/10 17:48
СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии

СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии

Пост СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин компания Metaplanet приостанавливает права на акции для пересмотра стратегии впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News Metaplanet осуществляет заморозку движения, но стратегически для своей более масштабной истории с Биткоином. Компания из Токио решила временно приостановить исполнение своих прав на приобретение акций 20-й, 21-й и 22-й серий, выпущенных для EVO Fund ранее в этом году. Период заморозки продлится с 20 октября по 17 ноября, охватывая около 398 миллионов потенциальных акций. Вот ...
CoinPedia2025/10/10 18:22
Демократы предлагают "Ограничительный список" для DeFi протоколов в законопроекте, который может "убить" сектор

Демократы предлагают "Ограничительный список" для DeFi протоколов в законопроекте, который может "убить" сектор

В четверг сенаторы-демократы направили республиканцам встречное предложение, которое позволило бы Министерству финансов создать "ограничительный список" для протоколов DeFi, считающихся слишком рискованными, что привело к немедленной остановке двухпартийных переговоров по структуре крипторынка. Предложение предусматривает введение правил Подтверждение личности для фронтендов криптоприложений, включая кошельки без хранения активов, лишение защиты разработчиков криптовалют и потенциальное наказание граждан США, использующих ограниченные протоколы и получающих от них регулярный доход. Республиканцы приостанавливают переговоры, когда обе партии раскрывают карты Сотрудники республиканцев приостановили все переговоры по криптовалютам после получения предложения демократов, при этом директор республиканского персонала Банковского комитета Сената Кэтрин Фукс написала в электронном письме, что встречи будут приостановлены "до тех пор, пока мы не согласуем дату для разметки". Республиканцы раскритиковали предложение за отсутствие законодательного текста, содержание бессвязных политических идей и представление недобросовестных переговорных усилий вместо серьезной нормативной базы. Криптоюрист Джейк Червински заявил, что встречное предложение может устранить любую возможность создания структурированной основы крипторынка. Он предупредил, что это может ослабить двухпартийную поддержку, которую получил Закон CLARITY в Палате представителей в июле, где он был принят голосованием 294-134. Червински описал предложение как "беспрецедентный, неконституционный захват правительством целой отрасли", который не регулирует криптовалюту, а фактически запрещает ее. Среди демократов, стоящих за встречным предложением, - Марк Уорнер, Рубен Гальего, Энди Ким, преподобный Рафаэль Уорнок, Анджела Олсобрукс и Лиза Блант Рочестер. Конфликт угрожает возглавляемым республиканцами усилиям по принятию знакового криптовалютного законодательства в этом году. Председатель Банковского комитета Сената Тим Скотт и другие республиканцы спешили принять законопроект о структуре рынка до конца года, но столкнулись с трудностями в привлечении необходимой двухпартийной поддержки. Спор возник после того, как AFL-CIO 7 октября призвала Банковский комитет Сената выступить против Закона об ответственных финансовых инновациях, предупреждая, что законодательство подвергнет пенсионные фонды работников волатильности криптовалют, одновременно увеличивая системный финансовый риск. Лидеры отрасли предупреждают, что предложение вытеснит инновации за рубеж Генеральный директор Blockchain Association Саммер Мерсингер предупредила, что предложение демократов "сделает соблюдение требований невозможным, вытеснив ответственное развитие и следующую волну финансовых технологий за рубеж". Она сказала, что DeFi может выжить, но будет процветать за рубежом, а не в Соединенных Штатах, призывая "политиков оставаться за столом переговоров и продолжать взаимодействие через партийные границы", чтобы обеспечить поддержку законодательством, а не препятствование американскому лидерству в финансовых технологиях. Подобно Мерсингер, вице-президент Digital Chamber Зунера Мазхар также раскритиковала проект за попытку "бороться с незаконным финансированием устаревшими инструментами", предоставляя Казначейству широкие полномочия, узко определяя децентрализацию и рассматривая фронтенды как финансовых посредников. Она также призвала нацелиться на "реальные узкие места, где происходит незаконное финансирование" через надзор, основанный на оценке рисков, вместо регулирования кода или управления, согласуясь с глобальными стандартами, а не создавая неопределенность. Среди многих других лидеров отрасли, выразивших обеспокоенность по поводу предложения, к ним присоединился генеральный директор Coinbase Брайан Армстронг, заявив: "Это плохое предложение, простое и понятное, которое отбросит инновации назад и помешает США стать криптовалютной столицей мира". Встречное предложение противоречит проекту Закона об ответственных финансовых инновациях Банковского комитета Сената от 7 сентября, двухпартийным усилиям, поручающим Комиссии по торговле товарными фьючерсами надзор за спотовыми рынками при одновременном сокращении чрезмерного влияния Комиссии по ценным бумагам и биржам. Проект RFIA ввел защиту для разработчиков DeFi, обеспечивая им возможность строить без страха судебного преследования после недавних дел, связанных с разработчиками Tornado Cash и Samourai Wallet. Двухпартийные переговоры срываются из-за процесса и содержания По данным Politico, сенаторы-демократы, участвующие в переговорах, защищали свой подход, при этом представитель сенатора Рубена Гальего Жак Пети заявил, что демократы пришли готовыми к работе, но республиканцы "выходят из игры". Пети заявил, что демократы предоставили документы и содержание по запросу, только для того, чтобы республиканцы утекли предложение и притворились удивленными политическими разногласиями. Он назвал требования республиканцев установить дату разметки до согласования текста "как назначение даты свадьбы до первого свидания". Республиканцы возражают, что они неоднократно просили законодательную обратную связь с 27 июня, не получая формальных, существенных отзывов по проектам обсуждения. Представитель председателя Банковского комитета Сената Тима Скотта, Джефф Нафт, сказал, что председатель Скотт настаивал на дате разметки 30 сентября, надеясь на двухпартийное взаимодействие, и неоднократно просил демократов взять на себя обязательство по дате разметки, необходимой для продвижения законодательства. Гальего возглавляет группу из двенадцати дружественных к криптовалютам сенаторов-демократов, ведущих переговоры по законопроекту, включая Кирстен Джиллибранд, Марка Уорнера, Анджелу Олсобрукс и Кори Букера. Они сталкиваются с оппозицией со стороны других членов партии, таких как высокопоставленный член Банковского комитета Сената Элизабет Уоррен, которая всегда была противником криптовалют, считая, что криптовалюты представляют риски для финансовой стабильности и национальной безопасности. Гальего сообщил журналистам поздно в четверг, что демократы продолжат работу, но отказываются быть вынужденными устанавливать искусственные сроки для голосования, оставаясь приверженными достижению двухпартийного законопроекта о структуре рынка
CryptoNews2025/10/10 17:37
