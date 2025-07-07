UK Treasury Targets Crypto Tax Evaders with £300 Fines Starting January 2026

The UK Treasury has unveiled a comprehensive crackdown on crypto tax evasion, introducing £300 fines for individuals who refuse to share personal details with crypto service providers starting January 2026.

According to a Daily Mail report, the new Crypto Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) will require holders of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and other digital currencies to share their tax reference numbers with crypto platforms or face penalties.

Treasury officials project the initiative will close loopholes in crypto taxation and generate up to £315 million in additional revenue by April 2030.

Source: PA Archive (The Standard)

Exchequer Secretary James Murray emphasized that the initiative is part of a broader strategy to eliminate tax avoidance, stating that the rules will ensure “tax dodgers have nowhere to hide” and the government will be able to fund essential public services through improved compliance.

Both crypto users and service providers will face financial penalties for non-compliance, creating a dual-layer enforcement mechanism that holds both parties accountable for every transaction.

New Compliance Framework Puts Pressure on Platforms and Users

Crypto service providers operating in the UK will bear significant responsibility under the new framework, as they are required to collect and verify customer tax information before facilitating any transactions.

Platforms that fail to obtain accurate tax reference numbers or provide complete transaction records to HM Revenue and Customs will face their own financial penalties, which are currently not disclosed.

The reporting requirements extend beyond simple trading activities to encompass staking rewards, DeFi yield farming, NFT transactions, and any other crypto-related income generation.

Non-compliant individuals face penalties of £300 per instance, while service providers risk separate fines for failing to maintain accurate records or provide the required information to tax authorities.

Source: Daily Mail (From left to right; Treasury Parliamentary Secretary Emma Reynolds, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury James Murray, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, Economic Secretary to the Treasury Tulip Siddiq, and Financial Secretary to the Treasury Spencer Livermore)

Murray also described the framework as part of a broader effort to ensure “everyone pays their fair share,” positioning the crackdown as essential for maintaining public funding for nurses, police, and other vital services.

Service providers will need to adapt their onboarding processes and customer management systems to accommodate the new data collection requirements, potentially increasing operational costs that could be passed to users.

Global Momentum Builds Around Crypto Tax Enforcement

Britain’s move is part of a worldwide trend toward stricter cryptocurrency tax compliance, with multiple jurisdictions implementing similar reporting frameworks designed to capture previously hidden digital asset profits.

The European Union’s DAC8 directive, which takes effect in 2026, will require crypto platforms across all member states to share customer transaction data with tax authorities, creating a continent-wide information exchange network.

Recent data from Denmark reveals the scale of the challenge facing tax authorities, with over 90% of crypto traders failing to report gains despite mandatory exchange reporting requirements implemented in 2019.

Nordic countries appear particularly aggressive in their approach, with Norway estimating that roughly 88% of crypto traders omitted gains in 2023, while Denmark is now considering a 42% tax on unrealized cryptocurrency gains.

Thailand has taken the opposite approach, offering a five-year personal income tax exemption on crypto capital gains for transactions conducted through licensed platforms, seeking to attract international investment and establish itself as a digital asset hub.

As it stands now, some jurisdictions are tightening enforcement, while others compete for crypto capital through favorable tax treatment.

These approaches, however, create both opportunities and challenges for crypto investors, who may increasingly start to consider tax implications when choosing where to trade or establish residency.

Надав Дакнер, Gladius и лазейка SEC: пример провала защиты инвесторов

Наша статья о Chainwire вызвала отклики, связывающие Надава Дакнера с Gladius Network; целевым ICO Комиссии по ценным бумагам и биржам США, которая потерпела крах.
СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин Metaplanet приостанавливает права акций для пересмотра стратегии

Пост СРОЧНО: Ориентированная на Биткоин компания Metaplanet приостанавливает права на акции для пересмотра стратегии впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News Metaplanet осуществляет заморозку движения, но стратегически для своей более масштабной истории с Биткоином. Компания из Токио решила временно приостановить исполнение своих прав на приобретение акций 20-й, 21-й и 22-й серий, выпущенных для EVO Fund ранее в этом году. Период заморозки продлится с 20 октября по 17 ноября, охватывая около 398 миллионов потенциальных акций. Вот ...
Демократы предлагают "Ограничительный список" для DeFi протоколов в законопроекте, который может "убить" сектор

В четверг сенаторы-демократы направили республиканцам встречное предложение, которое позволило бы Министерству финансов создать "ограничительный список" для протоколов DeFi, считающихся слишком рискованными, что привело к немедленной остановке двухпартийных переговоров по структуре крипторынка. Предложение предусматривает введение правил Подтверждение личности для фронтендов криптоприложений, включая кошельки без хранения активов, лишение защиты разработчиков криптовалют и потенциальное наказание граждан США, использующих ограниченные протоколы и получающих от них регулярный доход. Республиканцы приостанавливают переговоры, когда обе партии раскрывают карты Сотрудники республиканцев приостановили все переговоры по криптовалютам после получения предложения демократов, при этом директор республиканского персонала Банковского комитета Сената Кэтрин Фукс написала в электронном письме, что встречи будут приостановлены "до тех пор, пока мы не согласуем дату для разметки". Республиканцы раскритиковали предложение за отсутствие законодательного текста, содержание бессвязных политических идей и представление недобросовестных переговорных усилий вместо серьезной нормативной базы. Криптоюрист Джейк Червински заявил, что встречное предложение может устранить любую возможность создания структурированной основы крипторынка. Он предупредил, что это может ослабить двухпартийную поддержку, которую получил Закон CLARITY в Палате представителей в июле, где он был принят голосованием 294-134. Червински описал предложение как "беспрецедентный, неконституционный захват правительством целой отрасли", который не регулирует криптовалюту, а фактически запрещает ее. Среди демократов, стоящих за встречным предложением, - Марк Уорнер, Рубен Гальего, Энди Ким, преподобный Рафаэль Уорнок, Анджела Олсобрукс и Лиза Блант Рочестер. Конфликт угрожает возглавляемым республиканцами усилиям по принятию знакового криптовалютного законодательства в этом году. Председатель Банковского комитета Сената Тим Скотт и другие республиканцы спешили принять законопроект о структуре рынка до конца года, но столкнулись с трудностями в привлечении необходимой двухпартийной поддержки. Спор возник после того, как AFL-CIO 7 октября призвала Банковский комитет Сената выступить против Закона об ответственных финансовых инновациях, предупреждая, что законодательство подвергнет пенсионные фонды работников волатильности криптовалют, одновременно увеличивая системный финансовый риск. Лидеры отрасли предупреждают, что предложение вытеснит инновации за рубеж Генеральный директор Blockchain Association Саммер Мерсингер предупредила, что предложение демократов "сделает соблюдение требований невозможным, вытеснив ответственное развитие и следующую волну финансовых технологий за рубеж". Она сказала, что DeFi может выжить, но будет процветать за рубежом, а не в Соединенных Штатах, призывая "политиков оставаться за столом переговоров и продолжать взаимодействие через партийные границы", чтобы обеспечить поддержку законодательством, а не препятствование американскому лидерству в финансовых технологиях. Подобно Мерсингер, вице-президент Digital Chamber Зунера Мазхар также раскритиковала проект за попытку "бороться с незаконным финансированием устаревшими инструментами", предоставляя Казначейству широкие полномочия, узко определяя децентрализацию и рассматривая фронтенды как финансовых посредников. Она также призвала нацелиться на "реальные узкие места, где происходит незаконное финансирование" через надзор, основанный на оценке рисков, вместо регулирования кода или управления, согласуясь с глобальными стандартами, а не создавая неопределенность. Среди многих других лидеров отрасли, выразивших обеспокоенность по поводу предложения, к ним присоединился генеральный директор Coinbase Брайан Армстронг, заявив: "Это плохое предложение, простое и понятное, которое отбросит инновации назад и помешает США стать криптовалютной столицей мира". Встречное предложение противоречит проекту Закона об ответственных финансовых инновациях Банковского комитета Сената от 7 сентября, двухпартийным усилиям, поручающим Комиссии по торговле товарными фьючерсами надзор за спотовыми рынками при одновременном сокращении чрезмерного влияния Комиссии по ценным бумагам и биржам. Проект RFIA ввел защиту для разработчиков DeFi, обеспечивая им возможность строить без страха судебного преследования после недавних дел, связанных с разработчиками Tornado Cash и Samourai Wallet. Двухпартийные переговоры срываются из-за процесса и содержания По данным Politico, сенаторы-демократы, участвующие в переговорах, защищали свой подход, при этом представитель сенатора Рубена Гальего Жак Пети заявил, что демократы пришли готовыми к работе, но республиканцы "выходят из игры". Пети заявил, что демократы предоставили документы и содержание по запросу, только для того, чтобы республиканцы утекли предложение и притворились удивленными политическими разногласиями. Он назвал требования республиканцев установить дату разметки до согласования текста "как назначение даты свадьбы до первого свидания". Республиканцы возражают, что они неоднократно просили законодательную обратную связь с 27 июня, не получая формальных, существенных отзывов по проектам обсуждения. Представитель председателя Банковского комитета Сената Тима Скотта, Джефф Нафт, сказал, что председатель Скотт настаивал на дате разметки 30 сентября, надеясь на двухпартийное взаимодействие, и неоднократно просил демократов взять на себя обязательство по дате разметки, необходимой для продвижения законодательства. Гальего возглавляет группу из двенадцати дружественных к криптовалютам сенаторов-демократов, ведущих переговоры по законопроекту, включая Кирстен Джиллибранд, Марка Уорнера, Анджелу Олсобрукс и Кори Букера. Они сталкиваются с оппозицией со стороны других членов партии, таких как высокопоставленный член Банковского комитета Сената Элизабет Уоррен, которая всегда была противником криптовалют, считая, что криптовалюты представляют риски для финансовой стабильности и национальной безопасности. Гальего сообщил журналистам поздно в четверг, что демократы продолжат работу, но отказываются быть вынужденными устанавливать искусственные сроки для голосования, оставаясь приверженными достижению двухпартийного законопроекта о структуре рынка
