Author: Nancy, PANews

The MEME launch arena has seen new changes. After just a few months of fierce competition and continuous iteration, Letsbonk.Fun finally achieved a staged victory, overturning the old leader Pump.fun in multiple core data and becoming the new generation of coin issuance traffic center.

The pattern of coin issuance platforms has changed. Letsbonk surpasses Pump in many indicators for the first time

Pump.fun, which has long dominated the market, has recently been surpassed by the up-and-coming Letsbonk.Fun in multiple key data dimensions, attracting widespread attention in the market.

According to the latest data from Jupiter, in the past 24 hours, Letsbonk.Fun's market share has reached 54.5%, surpassing the long-time leader Pump.fun (35.5%) for the first time, and surpassing dozens of similar Launchpad platforms in one fell swoop.

Letsbonk has become the top MEME launch platform, and many key indicators have surpassed Pump.fun for the first time

In terms of transaction volume, Letsbonk.Fun's total transaction volume in the past 24 hours reached 570 million US dollars, compared with 370 million US dollars for Pump.fun. This gap shows a significant shift in the flow of funds, which means that user activity and on-chain capital efficiency are leaning towards Letsbonk.Fun, and its money-making effect is gradually increasing. It is also driven by Letsbonk.Fun that the recent data of its cooperative development partner Raydium has risen sharply.

Letsbonk has become the top MEME launch platform, and many key indicators have surpassed Pump.fun for the first time

The main battlefield of on-chain coin creation is also shifting towards Letsbonk.Fun. According to Dune's on-chain data, on July 6 alone, the number of tokens issued by Letsbonk.Fun reached 16,797, while Pump.fun issued only 7,537 during the same period, a gap of more than double. And from the top 25 tokens launched in the past 24 hours, only 6 were from Pump.fun, and the remaining 19 were all launched by Letsbonk.Fun, further confirming its strong attraction to hot funds and community traffic.

Letsbonk has become the top MEME launch platform, and many key indicators have surpassed Pump.fun for the first time

What is more noteworthy is that Letsbonk.Fun’s token “graduation rate” is as high as 75.1%, which is more than three times that of Pump.fun (24.5%) and much higher than LaunchLab’s 0.4%. This indicator shows that Letsbonk.Fun not only attracts a large number of users to issue tokens, but is also building its own core ecological stickiness.

Letsbonk has become the top MEME launch platform, and many key indicators have surpassed Pump.fun for the first timeLetsbonk has become the top MEME launch platform, and many key indicators have surpassed Pump.fun for the first time

Although it has been overtaken in terms of market share and transaction activity, Pump.fun still has an advantage in the number of active addresses. Dune data shows that the number of active addresses of Pump.fun on July 6 was over 94,000, significantly higher than Letsbonk.Fun (about 38,000) and LaunchLab (about 31,000). This also shows that Pump.fun still maintains a large user base and platform stickiness at this stage.

Funding, consensus and ecological resonance, Letsbonk counterattacks and becomes the focus on the chain

Today, the token launch platform has presented a flourishing competitive landscape, and more and more Launchpads are joining the battle for narrative and consensus. For example, Moonshot recently launched Moonshot Create and Jupiter launched Jupiter Studio. However, these platforms are still in the early stages of exploration and have not yet formed a closed-loop funding loop and community consensus with sustained appeal.

The reason why Letsbonk.Fun has become the focus on the chain is not just a simple traffic game, but a multi-dimensional game around token value, community recognition, platform transparency and ecological innovation.

One of the core drivers of Letsbonk.Fun's successful rise is USELESS, a star MEME coin in the ecosystem. Data shows that as of July 7, the market value of the Bonk ecosystem exceeded US$500 million, of which the leading USELESS accounted for more than half of the share, and its token market value reached a maximum of US$320 million. In the past month, USELESS has risen by more than 38.2 times. This amazing rate of return has greatly stimulated the enthusiasm of market funds and users to participate. And from the perspective of the number of currency holding addresses, there are currently more than 20,000, and the average amount held per person is about US$13,000, reflecting a strong sense of community identity and trust. More importantly, Holder data shows that the number of USELESS currency holding addresses has shown a steady upward trend in the past month, and has risen in sync with the market value. This dual-wheel drive of capital and community foundation has also further strengthened the explosive potential and market attention of USELESS and even Letsbonk.Fun in the short term.

Letsbonk has become the top MEME launch platform, and many key indicators have surpassed Pump.fun for the first time

The community activity and appeal of Letsbonk.Fun are also not to be ignored. Founder TOM has a strong personal influence. He is one of the important members of MEME coin BONK and has received support from important Solana ecological forces such as toly, Jupiter, and MoonPay. TOM continues to interact frequently on social media and the community. He not only actively responds to user feedback and shares platform progress, but also publicly uses his personal wallet to purchase MEME coins on the platform, further enhancing the community's sense of identity and enthusiasm for participation. At the same time, crypto KOL Unipcs (@theunipcs), as an early promoter of BONK and one of the largest holders of USELESS, has injected a strong trust endorsement into the platform. Unipcs invested about $360,000 in USELESS in May this year. At present, the single coin has a floating profit of more than $7.2 million and has not yet been sold. In addition, part of the MEME coin SAVIOUR obtained was recently exchanged for USELESS worth $223,000. This diamond hand spirit has greatly enhanced the market's confidence in the platform.

Letsbonk has become the top MEME launch platform, and many key indicators have surpassed Pump.fun for the first time

Moreover, compared with similar projects, Letsbonk.Fun has shown obvious advantages in fee allocation and operational transparency. The platform charges a 1% fee for each transaction, and clearly allocates the income to BONK token repurchase and destruction, BONKsol validator staking, GP reserve, ecological development, platform operation and other aspects. This mechanism not only forms a virtuous capital cycle, but also discloses key operational data such as income distribution, token issuance and website traffic to the community in real time through the public dashboard, which greatly enhances the community's sense of participation and trust. According to the official website data, as of now, Letsbonk.Fun has generated a total of 68,000 SOL income, of which more than 34,000 SOL are used for the repurchase and destruction of BONK tokens, about 10,000 SOL are used for BONKsol validator staking, and more than 52 million SOL are used as GP reserves. In contrast, Pump.fun has failed to effectively feed back to the community due to its high income, and has been questioned by the community for being "greedy" and "opaque".

Letsbonk has become the top MEME launch platform, and many key indicators have surpassed Pump.fun for the first time

In addition to the mechanism, Letsbonk.Fun has also further consolidated its ecological vitality through a series of positive incentives. For example, the platform has launched a $10,000 incentive plan in cooperation with BonkAI to encourage innovative projects and outstanding developers to join; at the same time, the platform also provides 15,000 USDC rewards to outstanding projects, which greatly stimulates the innovation vitality and community participation in the ecosystem; recently, Letsbonk also launched a one-month hackathon competition with a total prize pool of $200,000.

Overall, in this fierce on-chain battle, Letsbonk.Fun has successfully fought a beautiful turnaround. However, Pump.fun still has a large active user base, and with the addition of more Launchpads in the future, the competition will become more intense, and the pattern of the MEME ecosystem will become more diverse and complex.

