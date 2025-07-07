UAE authorities clarify: Golden Visa eligibility does not include cryptocurrency investors

PANews reported on July 7 that according to WAM, the UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports (ICP), Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) jointly issued a statement denying reports circulating on certain websites and social media platforms that the UAE granted golden visas to digital currency investors. ICP said that the issuance of golden visas is based on a clear and officially approved framework and standards, which does not include digital currency investors. Those who meet the conditions include real estate investors, outstanding talents, etc. SCA reiterated that financial supervision is in accordance with international standards, and digital currency investment has specific regulations and has nothing to do with golden visas. Investors are reminded to obtain information from official channels. VARA also denied that Dubai issued golden visas to virtual asset investors, urged investors to only cooperate with regulated companies, and clarified that TON was not licensed and regulated by them. The three parties called on the public to be cautious and refer to official channels for information.

Earlier yesterday, it was reported that Toncoin has partnered with the UAE to provide a 10-year golden visa to TON pledgers .