In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 120 million US dollars, mainly long orders By: PANews 2025/07/06 23:30

PANews reported on July 6 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $120 million, of which $73.1387 million was liquidated for long orders and $46.4134 million was liquidated for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $14.7272 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $26.5239 million.