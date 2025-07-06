On-chain analyst: WLFI test to add liquidity is false news By: PANews 2025/07/06 21:55

PANews reported on July 6 that on-chain analyst Aunt AI (@ai_9684xtpa) posted on the X platform that the WLFI test to add liquidity was false news. The screenshot of 150 million $WLFI adding liquidity circulated on the community and Twitter, in fact, checking the block browser details, it can be found that the address has added "150 million WLFI fake coins and 0 WLFI real coins", so this transaction is still displayed in the LP section. The CA of the real WLFI coin is 0xdA5e1988097297dCdc1f90D4dFE7909e847CBeF6. The token is still in a non-transferable state, and the transferable proposal is still under voting. Beware of scams.