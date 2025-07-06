A whale bought 3.72 million Fartcoins through two new wallets By: PANews 2025/07/06 10:09

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 18 hours ago, a whale created two new wallets and spent 4.53 million USDC to purchase 3.72 million Fartcoins at a price of about US$1.22.