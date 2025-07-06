Data: Solana achieved $146 million in revenue from dApps in June By: PANews 2025/07/06 08:50

PANews reported on July 6 that according to Crypto.news, Solana achieved $146 million in revenue from dApps in June, accounting for 41% of Solana chain revenue. In addition, Bitcoin transaction volume on Solana hit a quarterly high in the second quarter.