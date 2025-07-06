Crypto VC funding: BitMine secures $250m, TWL Miner bags $95m

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/06 05:00
VinuChain
VC$0.00245-1.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.091-0.10%

Crypto venture funding rebounded modestly this week, with $466.6 million raised across 15 deals between June 29 and July 5—primarily driven by outsized bets on Bitcoin infrastructure.

The majority of capital flowed into mining and ecosystem development, led by BitMine’s massive $250 million private placement backed by Mozaryk, Founders Fund, and Pantera.

Other notable rounds include TWL Miner’s $95 million Series B and The Open Platform’s $28.5 million raise at a $1 billion valuation. While smaller deals spanned gaming, AI, and DePIN projects, investor appetite remains focused on Bitcoin-native scalability, mining, and infrastructure plays, even as other sectors attract strategic capital.

Here’s a detailed overview of this week’s crypto funding developments as per the data from Crypto Fundraising:

BitMine

  • BitMine raised $250 million through private placement.
  • The project is operating in Bitcoin (BTC) mining sector.
  • The investment was backed by Mozaryk, Founders Fund, and Pantera.

TWL Miner

  • TWL Miner, a UK-based cloud mining platform, secured $95 million in a Series B round.
  • Bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence infrastructure company.

Distinct Possibility Studios

  • Distinct Possibility Studios raised $30.5 million in an unknown round.
  • The project is building an AAA-quality game on Tezos (XTZ) blockchain.
  • Investors include BitKraft, Brevan Howard, and Tezos Foundation.

The Open Platform (TOP)

  • The Open Platform gathered $28.5 million in a Series A round, with a fully diluted valuation of $1 billion.
  • The project is operating in blockchain, infrastructure, and Ton Ecosystem sectors
  • The investment was backed by Ribbit Capital and Pantera

The Blockchain Group

  • The Blockchain Group raised $13 million in an unknown round
  • The project focuses on AI, Bitcoin Ecosystem, and Finance/Banking
  • The investment was backed by Cobalt and Adam Back

Projects <$10 million

  • Backseat, $9.7 million in a seed round
  • Pipe Network (Permissionless Labs), $7.5 million in a public sale with $250 million fully diluted valuation
  • Zypher Network, $7 million in an unknown round
  • Datagram, $4 million in a pre-seed round
  • Limitless, $4 million in a strategic round
  • Coinstash, $3.1 million in a Series A round
  • inshAllah, $2.1 million in a pre-seed round
  • Crystalfall, $2 million in an unknown round.
  • AllScale, $1.5 million in an unknown round
  • XO Market, $500,000 in a pre-seed round
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

Пост Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News Pudgy Penguins и котирующаяся на Nasdaq компания Sharps Technology заключили партнерство для объединения казначейской системы Sharps на базе Solana с брендом Pudgy Penguins. Это сотрудничество направлено на повышение узнаваемости бренда и стимулирование институционального внедрения путем объединения NFT-активов со стратегиями онchain-казначейства. Оно предоставляет новые способы взаимодействия с активами на базе Экосистемы Solana как для розничных, так и для институциональных пользователей, подчеркивая ...
NFT
NFT$0.0000004292-0.60%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 20:48
Share
STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Пост STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить способ генерации доходности стейблкоинами впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News STBL.com ("STBL"), протокол стейблкоинов нового поколения, объявил о стратегическом сотрудничестве с Ondo Finance, лидером в токенизации реальных активов. Партнерство открывает возможность выпуска USST на сумму до 50 миллионов долларов, обеспеченных USDY от Ondo, токенизированной доходной монетой, защищенной краткосрочными казначейскими облигациями США и банковскими депозитами до востребования. Интеграция знаменует новую эру в стейблкоинах ...
STBL
STBL$0.16275-26.32%
Ondo
ONDO$0.84857-3.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010626-5.10%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 21:05
Share
Лучшие криптоактивы для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, соперник Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз

Лучшие криптоактивы для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, соперник Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз

Три имени продолжают всплывать. Pepeto (PEPETO) выглядит как настоящий конкурент Dogecoin благодаря привлекательности предпродажи и практической полезности. PENGU [...] Пост Лучшая криптовалюта для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, конкурент Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз впервые появился на Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00474+11.00%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.029088-3.28%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005084-5.90%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 21:10
Share

Trending News

More

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Лучшие криптоактивы для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, соперник Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз

Южная Корея распространяет борьбу с криптовалютами на холодные кошельки и жесткие диски

Криптовалютные движения показывают коррекцию, в то время как киты обращают внимание на новый проект токенизации недвижимости Avalon X Presale для получения большой прибыли