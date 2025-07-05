In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 102 million US dollars, mainly short orders By: PANews 2025/07/05 23:30

PANews reported on July 5 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $102 million, of which $32.1149 million was liquidated for long orders and $69.6928 million was liquidated for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $15.1862 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $29.9913 million.