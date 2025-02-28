PA Chart | A look back at the crypto panic moments from 2018 to 2025

PANews
2025/02/28 13:11

Recently, Bitcoin has led the market downward, and the crypto market has once again been shrouded in panic. According to data from Alternative.me, in the past 7 days, the cryptocurrency panic and greed index once fell to 10, hitting a new low since June 2022, and was at an extreme panic level. PANews sorted out the cyclical volatility events in the crypto market in the past few years, from the perspective of multiple key factors that triggered panic moments, including macroeconomics, internal crises in the industry, speculative bubble bursts, and regulatory pressure.

PA Chart | A look back at the crypto panic moments from 2018 to 2025

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Fortune magazine, the crypto exchange Coinbase announced the acquisition of token management platform Liquifi, which is its fourth acquisition completed in 2025.
PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Swedish health and longevity company H100 Group announced today that it had increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its
PANews reported on July 2 that according to Globenewswire, artificial intelligence company Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS) announced that it will increase its Bitcoin reserves by 20% to 120 Bitcoins
