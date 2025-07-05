Coinbase executive: BTC addresses that transferred about $8 billion may have been hacked or private keys stolen By: PANews 2025/07/05 14:01

PANews reported on July 5 that Coinbase director Conor Grogan tweeted that the BTC addresses (market value of about $8 billion) that have recently transferred large amounts of money may have been hacked or the private keys may have been stolen. Conor Grogan pointed out that one of the related addresses initiated a test transaction through the BCH network about 14 hours ago and transferred all BCH. About an hour later, its BTC wallet began to transfer assets. The wallet holder may be testing the private key in a low-key way because BCH is not strictly monitored by the whale monitoring service. The reason for this speculation is that other BCH wallets have not been touched at all. Conor Grogan emphasized that these are extreme speculations, but the movements here are very strange. If the speculation is true, this will be the largest theft in human history to date.