Bitdeer increased its holdings by 41.4 BTC last week, bringing its total holdings to 1,527.5 BTC By: PANews 2025/07/05 13:41

BTC $119,359.91 -1.21%

PANews reported on July 5 that the weekly report released by Bitcoin mining company Bitdeer showed that as of July 4, its Bitcoin holdings reached 1,527.5 BTC (excluding customer deposits); 57 BTC were produced and 15.6 BTC were sold, with a net increase of 41.4 BTC.