Sweden's Justice Minister says efforts to track down criminal proceeds in the form of cryptocurrencies, real estate and other assets will be stepped up By: PANews 2025/07/05 08:38

PANews reported on July 5 that according to Dagens industri, the Swedish Police, the Swedish Tax Agency, the Swedish Law Enforcement Agency and three other agencies are responsible for stepping up efforts to track down criminal proceeds in the form of cryptocurrencies, real estate and other assets in a corporate environment. "We want them to strengthen cooperation and pay special attention to assets that can generate huge profits," said Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer. The Justice Minister pointed out that Sweden may have the strictest confiscation laws in Europe since the new law came into effect last fall. So far, under the law, 80 million Swedish kronor (about 8.36 million US dollars) worth of criminal proceeds have been confiscated.