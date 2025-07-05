Rich Dad Poor Dad author: "Title Party" warns of Bitcoin crash to scare off speculators, but I will only buy more after the crash By: PANews 2025/07/05 08:23

PANews reported on July 5 that Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, said that losers are using "clickbait" to keep warning of a Bitcoin crash in order to scare off speculators. "I hope Bitcoin crashes because I will just buy more."