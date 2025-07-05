One-click cloud mining? RICH Miner brings mining to all

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/05 02:23
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5472+20.76%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.16264+17.89%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002929-7.01%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004134-1.80%
RWAX
APP$0.001773-6.19%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

RICH Miner launches smart cloud mining app with zero setup, letting anyone earn crypto daily with one-click activation.

As cryptocurrency gradually becomes popular, more and more users hope to enjoy the “automatic money-making” bonus brought by digital assets without understanding the code, buying mining machines, or watching the market.

RICH Miner seized this trend and launched an intelligent cloud mining app that completely changed the threshold of traditional mining, bringing a new mining method of “zero equipment, zero maintenance, and zero operation”. It really did it – one-click start, everyone participates, and the world makes money every day!

One-click cloud mining? RICH Miner brings mining to all - 1

Start passive income with a mobile phone

Just download the RICH Miner intelligent cloud mining app on a mobile phone, register an account, and get a $15 computing power reward. Users only need to connect to the internet with their mobile phones to automatically start the daily income process without any hardware investment.

Supported currencies cover mainstream assets: BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, DOGE, SOL, USDC, etc. The platform provides flexible computing power contracts, and users can freely choose according to their budget and income period.

Core advantages: Why are users all over the world using it?

  • Free registration and free computing power: new users can get mining experience gold after registration.
  • Extremely simple operation, one-click start: no technical foundation required, friendly interface.
  • Daily income is automatically credited: no need to wait, stable daily settlement.
  • Multi-currency support: BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and other mainstream currencies can participate.
  • Full control of the mobile terminal: check income, manage contracts, and withdraw coins in seconds at any time.
  • Green and low-carbon, intelligent scheduling: multiple hosting mines around the world, environmentally friendly and energy-saving mining.

User feedback: real experience of global participants

Millions of users from more than 120 countries around the world have achieved a breakthrough in passive income through RICH Miner. Many users have reported that they never thought that they could make hundreds or even thousands of dollars a day just by relying on a mobile phone. For long-term holders, assets are no longer idle, and they are increasing in value every day.

Start light mining in just three steps:

Step 1: Download the RICH Miner official app.

Go to the RICH Miner official website or download and install the mobile application through the app.

Step 2: Quickly register an account

Register a new account. Successful registration will give you a $15 computing power reward, which is suitable for novices to try mining.

Step 3: Select a contract and start with one click. Go to the cloud computing power contract page and select a suitable mining plan according to the budget.

One-click cloud mining? RICH Miner brings mining to all - 2

Mining income is automatically credited to the account and can be withdrawn at any time:

After mining starts, the system automatically settles the income every day and credits it to the RICH Miner account balance. After reaching the minimum withdrawal threshold of $100, users can withdraw coins to their personal wallet.

One-click cloud mining? RICH Miner brings mining to all - 3

Conclusion: The era of the mining machine starts today

RICH Miner is redefining the way to participate in cryptocurrency mining. Mining is no longer exclusive to geeks, nor does it rely on expensive equipment and high electricity bills. Now, with a mobile phone and an account, someone can easily earn a daily income in any corner of the world.

Join RICH Miner to make digital assets move and make money every day!

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

Пост Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News Pudgy Penguins и котирующаяся на Nasdaq компания Sharps Technology заключили партнерство для объединения казначейской системы Sharps на базе Solana с брендом Pudgy Penguins. Это сотрудничество направлено на повышение узнаваемости бренда и стимулирование институционального внедрения путем объединения NFT-активов со стратегиями онchain-казначейства. Оно предоставляет новые способы взаимодействия с активами на базе Экосистемы Solana как для розничных, так и для институциональных пользователей, подчеркивая ...
NFT
NFT$0.0000004292-0.60%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 20:48
Share
STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Пост STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить способ генерации доходности стейблкоинами впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News STBL.com ("STBL"), протокол стейблкоинов нового поколения, объявил о стратегическом сотрудничестве с Ondo Finance, лидером в токенизации реальных активов. Партнерство открывает возможность выпуска USST на сумму до 50 миллионов долларов, обеспеченных USDY от Ondo, токенизированной доходной монетой, защищенной краткосрочными казначейскими облигациями США и банковскими депозитами до востребования. Интеграция знаменует новую эру в стейблкоинах ...
STBL
STBL$0.16275-26.32%
Ondo
ONDO$0.84857-3.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010626-5.10%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 21:05
Share
Лучшие криптоактивы для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, соперник Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз

Лучшие криптоактивы для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, соперник Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз

Три имени продолжают всплывать. Pepeto (PEPETO) выглядит как настоящий конкурент Dogecoin благодаря привлекательности предпродажи и практической полезности. PENGU [...] Пост Лучшая криптовалюта для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, конкурент Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз впервые появился на Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00474+11.00%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.029088-3.28%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005084-5.90%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 21:10
Share

Trending News

More

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Лучшие криптоактивы для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, соперник Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз

Южная Корея распространяет борьбу с криптовалютами на холодные кошельки и жесткие диски

Криптовалютные движения показывают коррекцию, в то время как киты обращают внимание на новый проект токенизации недвижимости Avalon X Presale для получения большой прибыли