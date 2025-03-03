Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.3)

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓3/3 Update:
Trump's Strategic Reserve Altcoins: BTC, ETH, SOL, ADA and XRP
After many days of hesitation, the football elf Ronaldinho finally issued a coin: STAR10 and stated that the liquidity will be locked for 30 days. Is this a flash in the pan or a trend reversal?

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR! Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.3)

A whale deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, the giant whale 0xFa5 has just deposited 15.66 million USDC into Hyperliquid and shorted ETH with 10x leverage.
Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that the regulator remains focused on combating fraud in emerging sectors such as crypto and flaggedconcerns regarding individual access to private credit markets. In an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning, Securities and…
Is Zohran Mamdani really that bad for New York’s crypto industry?

Zohran Mamdani has made waves after his primary election victory, but what would he mean for the crypto industry in NYC?
