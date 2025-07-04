The sixth address of a whale holding 10,000 BTC was activated after being dormant for about 14 years By: PANews 2025/07/04 22:10

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, an address that had been dormant for 14.2 years had just been activated. The address contained 10,000 bitcoins (worth $1,088,378,525), which were only worth $34,023 in 2011. It is reported that this is the sixth bitcoin address that has been dormant for more than 14 years to be activated today. According to previous news, a Coinbase executive said that the ancient whale that transferred tens of thousands of BTC today might be a single miner from 2011 who once held 200,000 BTC.