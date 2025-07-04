Ondo Finance to Acquire SEC-Regulated Broker Oasis Pro By: PANews 2025/07/04 21:02

PRO $0.7202 +2.38% ONDO $0.84553 -3.40%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to CoinDesk, the tokenization platform Ondo Finance announced that it will acquire Oasis Pro, a broker regulated by the US SEC. After the transaction is completed, it will obtain US securities broker, alternative trading system (ATS) and transfer agent qualifications. The acquisition aims to pave the way for the launch of tokenized stocks, and it is expected to open services to non-US investors through its Global Markets platform in the coming months. As an early compliance platform established in 2019, Oasis Pro was one of the first US companies approved to use fiat currency and stablecoins to settle digital securities. The ATS license that Ondo plans to obtain through the acquisition will enable it to operate a digital securities trading system. The transaction is still subject to regulatory approval, and Oasis Pro CEO Pat LaVecchia will join the Ondo team thereafter.