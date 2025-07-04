An address containing 100 million BTC was activated after being dormant for 14.2 years By: PANews 2025/07/04 20:44

BTC $118,849.24 -1.68%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, an address that had been dormant for 14.2 years had just been activated. The address contained 10,000 bitcoins (worth $1,088,378,525), while in 2011, these bitcoins were only worth $34,023.