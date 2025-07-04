Solana Outperforms All Other Blockchains in DApp Revenue for Fifth Consecutive Quarter By: PANews 2025/07/04 19:41

PANews reported on July 4 that according to SolanaFloor data monitoring, in the second quarter of 2025, the revenue generated by DApps on Solana exceeded the total revenue of DApps on all other blockchains. This is the fifth consecutive quarter that Solana has surpassed all other blockchains in DApp revenue.