HashKey-incubated DJ.DOG launches tokenized US stock trading pairs on xStocks

By: PANews
2025/07/04 18:47
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG$0.002051-2.05%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00476+11.47%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to official news, DJ.DOG, the self-hosted trading software incubated by HashKey, now supports 62 tokenized US stock trading pairs provided by xStocks, including Google, Amazon, Apple, Bank of America, Coca-Cola, Coinbase, Circle, Gamestop, Goldman Sachs, IBM, JPMorgan, McDonalds, Netflix, NVIDIA, Tesla, Walmart, Visa and other stock token trading pairs.

DJ.DOG is now available on iOS Testflight and Android. At the same time, DJ.DOG has collected more than 15,000 smart money signals, and has achieved a real-time update of the entire chain of hot money trends every 5 seconds, providing trading signals and news in one stop. The platform deeply combines AI analysis, while filtering out fraudulent behaviors on the chain, and provides real-time social media monitoring and AI narrative analysis capabilities for all popular tokens.

Statement: DJ.DOG is a user-hosted on-chain trading app that has integrated multiple decentralized trading protocols and news signals. DJ.DOG itself does not provide trading infrastructure, does not host user assets, and does not provide liquidity depth, but aggregates various services to achieve a friendly user experience. Its operating experience is similar to that of self-hosted wallets (such as Metamask, Phantom).

HashKey-incubated DJ.DOG launches tokenized US stock trading pairs on xStocks

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

Пост Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News Pudgy Penguins и котирующаяся на Nasdaq компания Sharps Technology заключили партнерство для объединения казначейской системы Sharps на базе Solana с брендом Pudgy Penguins. Это сотрудничество направлено на повышение узнаваемости бренда и стимулирование институционального внедрения путем объединения NFT-активов со стратегиями онchain-казначейства. Оно предоставляет новые способы взаимодействия с активами на базе Экосистемы Solana как для розничных, так и для институциональных пользователей, подчеркивая ...
NFT
NFT$0.0000004297-0.50%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 20:48
Share
STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Пост STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить способ генерации доходности стейблкоинами впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News STBL.com ("STBL"), протокол стейблкоинов нового поколения, объявил о стратегическом сотрудничестве с Ondo Finance, лидером в токенизации реальных активов. Партнерство открывает возможность выпуска USST на сумму до 50 миллионов долларов, обеспеченных USDY от Ondo, токенизированной доходной монетой, защищенной краткосрочными казначейскими облигациями США и банковскими депозитами до востребования. Интеграция знаменует новую эру в стейблкоинах ...
STBL
STBL$0.15809-29.82%
Ondo
ONDO$0.84634-3.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011198+0.01%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 21:05
Share
Лучшие криптоактивы для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, соперник Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз

Лучшие криптоактивы для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, соперник Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз

Три имени продолжают всплывать. Pepeto (PEPETO) выглядит как настоящий конкурент Dogecoin благодаря привлекательности предпродажи и практической полезности. PENGU [...] Пост Лучшая криптовалюта для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, конкурент Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз впервые появился на Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00484+13.34%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.029031-3.66%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005043-7.77%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 21:10
Share

Trending News

More

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Лучшие криптоактивы для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, соперник Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз

Южная Корея распространяет борьбу с криптовалютами на холодные кошельки и жесткие диски

Криптовалютные движения показывают коррекцию, в то время как киты обращают внимание на новый проект токенизации недвижимости Avalon X Presale для получения большой прибыли