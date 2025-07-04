Data: 20,000 ETH transferred from unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutional By: PANews 2025/07/04 16:56

ETH $4 104,59 -4,74% WALLET $0,02863 +19,79%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 20,000 ETH (US$51,009,401) was transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutional.