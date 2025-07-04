The rise of Solana on-chain project factory: Can Jupiter Studio trigger the next round of "copycat season"?

Author: Asher, Odaily Planet Daily

Yesterday, Jupiter, the leading protocol in the Solana ecosystem, launched its own Launchpad platform, Jupiter Studio. This is not only an iterative upgrade of the "Pump.fun-style coin issuance model", but more like a "chain project factory" created by Jupiter with its own liquidity and protocol entry.

Next, Odaily Planet Daily will show you how to use the Jupiter Studio platform and how the platform creates tokens.

Introduction to Jupiter Studio’s Token Creation Function

For users who plan to create tokens on Jupiter Studio, there is no need to deposit any funds in advance, and they only need to pay the gas fee to initiate the creation process.

Creator Rights

Using the Jupiter Studio platform to issue tokens, creators can receive incentives including:

Transaction fee income: Creators can obtain 50% of all Swap transaction fee income, including the portion generated during the bonding phase and after graduation;

Liquidity pool (LP) lock-up share: One year after the project graduates, the creator can obtain 50% of the liquidity pool ownership to ensure long-term incentives;

Token Vesting: Creators can choose to receive 0% to 80% of the token supply (total supply is 100 million) to support team development and ongoing operations.

Both preset parameters and custom parameters are available

As shown in the figure below, in order to facilitate the creation of tokens, the Jupiter Studio platform provides users with 3 different preset modes, namely Play (initial market value is 1,000 USDC, and enters the Meteora pool when the market value reaches 3,000 USDC), Locked In (initial market value is 100,000 USDC, and enters the Meteora pool when the market value reaches 500,000 USDC), and Full Send (initial market value is 1 million USDC, and enters the Meteora pool when the market value reaches 3 million USDC).

In addition, Jupiter Studio supports customization of the following key parameters to flexibly configure the token economic model of the project. The specific parameters are:

Starting market value: Customize the initial valuation of the project, used to determine the initial token price;

Graduation market value: When this market value is reached, the system will automatically migrate and lock liquidity to the Meteora liquidity pool (the lower the graduation threshold is, the easier it is to lock in advance and complete graduation);

Token vesting period: You can choose to unlock the tokens immediately after graduation, or unlock them linearly on a monthly basis for a period of 6 or 12 months;

Unlock period: You can choose a 6-month or 12-month unlock period.

The platform's 24-hour trading volume is nearly $100 million, and the market value of multiple tokens exceeds one million dollars in 24 hours

Despite the current low overall trading enthusiasm on the chain, Jupiter Studio delivered a report card that far exceeded market expectations on the first day of its launch, and was significantly better than other popular Launchpad platforms in recent times. Compared with the Genesis section previously launched by AI Agent's top project Virtuals, and the Launchpad led by auto.fun supported by a16z, Jupiter Studio has achieved a significant lead in both user participation and currency performance.

According to Jupiter Studio Screene data, as of writing, the total transaction volume of all tokens created on the platform exceeded US$94.7 million, demonstrating strong liquidity and market attention. In addition, the liquidity pool of all tokens created on the platform is close to US$3 million and is showing a continuous growth trend.

At the same time, the market value of many projects exceeded 1 million US dollars within 24 hours of their creation. Currently, the market value of 4 projects has exceeded 1 million US dollars, among which URANUS has exceeded 5 million US dollars due to its strong community popularity and Meme culture dissemination, becoming the strongest new coin on the platform; the market value of DEV and VIBE exceeded 3 million US dollars respectively, and the market value of KIRBY also exceeded 2 million US dollars.

Jupiter Studio Screener Data

In general, the performance of Jupiter Studio platform on the first day is remarkable. However, whether it can really trigger a new round of on-chain market, we still need to pay attention to whether there will be "fast-pass" projects with tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars in the near future. This will be a key indicator to measure whether the platform can lead the market outbreak. At present, the overall liquidity of the market is still insufficient, and it is difficult to support the outbreak of a comprehensive "copycat season", but we expect Jupiter to bring more lasting "profit-making market" to "on-chain players" with its own traffic.