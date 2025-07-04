Zypher Network Completes US$7 Million Funding, Led by UOB Venture and Signum Capital By: PANews 2025/07/04 15:40

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Chainwire, Zypher Network, a provider of decentralized trust infrastructure for autonomous AI agents, has completed a round of US$7 million in financing to accelerate the development of its zero-knowledge (ZK) protocol stack and AI-specific Rollup infrastructure. This round of financing was jointly led by UOB Venture and Signum Capital, and followed by HashKey Capital, Hong Leong Group, Cogitent Ventures, Catcher VC, Hydrogenesis Labs, DWF Venture and other strategic investors.