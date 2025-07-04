SlowMist Cosine: The private key corresponding to the Sui address cannot derive the Aptos address of the same address, and the two cannot be converted to each other By: PANews 2025/07/04 14:31

PANews reported on July 4 that SlowMist Yuxian tweeted a reminder that users should pay attention to the fact that the private key corresponding to the Sui address cannot derive the same address of the Aptos address when transferring money, and the two cannot be converted to each other. "For example, if you have Aptos and accidentally transfer money to your Sui address, then the funds are gone. We studied it and found that we can't get it back." "In other words, the same mnemonic, derived according to the logic of Aptos Sui, has different addresses. But when transferring money, it will be considered a legal address... starting with 0x, a total of 66 characters..."