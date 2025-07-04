Matrixport: If Bitcoin continues its seasonal strength in July, the relatively conservative "summer adjustment" may face correction

By: PANews
2025/07/04 15:12
MAY
MAY$0.03708-2.70%

PANews reported on July 4 that Matrixport said in its latest analysis that the price of Bitcoin has been trading sideways recently and is still in a narrow range of fluctuations. Although ETFs continue to have net inflows and corporate treasuries have steadily increased their holdings, the market is not short of funds, but the price has not yet seen a significant breakthrough. The changes that are really worth paying attention to are the evolution of Bitcoin's volatility structure: the actual volatility has dropped to a multi-year low, and the weekly implied volatility has only remained at around 30%. The continued decline in volatility, on the one hand, reflects that the market is operating more rationally, and on the other hand, it also lowers the entry threshold for institutional funds that have previously remained on the sidelines due to risk control requirements. As more medium- and long-term funds continue to enter the market, the upward momentum of the market is gradually increasing. The current "low-volatility" consolidation period may be coming to an end, and Bitcoin is trying to break through the key trend line resistance, which may open up space for a new round of rising prices.

Inflows into Bitcoin ETEs have shown unexpected resilience, with about $14 billion flowing into related products since April, about $4 billion more than the amount of funds that can be explained by spot prices. Wall Street's intention to continue the trend remains clear. Currently, more than $100 billion of crypto-related IPOs are lined up. Judging from past performance, July is usually a relatively strong month for Bitcoin: it has risen seven times in the past decade, with an average increase of 9.1%. Even in the years of decline, the decline is only in the single digits; in contrast, August and September are often weak overall due to the decline in market activity and the increase in macro uncertainty. If this rhythm continues, Bitcoin may complete the last round of upward movement in the next few weeks and then re-enter the consolidation phase.

The current Fed's attitude has turned moderate, and the overall US stock earnings report is positive. Combined with the recovery of market sentiment after the "July 4" holiday, the three together provide a period of external support for Bitcoin prices. However, if the overall net inflow fails to pick up significantly, especially the lack of drive from retail investors or new funds, this round of rebound is expected to be blocked around $116,000, and may extend to $120,000 in an optimistic scenario. This recovery in market sentiment is also reflected in the "Greed/Fear Index": its smoothed moving average has shown signs of bottoming out and is expected to rebound to the "Greed Zone"; this range usually corresponds to an increase in price upward momentum. Therefore, if Bitcoin continues its consistent seasonal strength in July, the relatively conservative "summer adjustment" may face correction.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

Пост Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News Pudgy Penguins и котирующаяся на Nasdaq компания Sharps Technology заключили партнерство для объединения казначейской системы Sharps на базе Solana с брендом Pudgy Penguins. Это сотрудничество направлено на повышение узнаваемости бренда и стимулирование институционального внедрения путем объединения NFT-активов со стратегиями онchain-казначейства. Оно предоставляет новые способы взаимодействия с активами на базе Экосистемы Solana как для розничных, так и для институциональных пользователей, подчеркивая ...
NFT
NFT$0.0000004297-0.50%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 20:48
Share
STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Пост STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить способ генерации доходности стейблкоинами впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News STBL.com ("STBL"), протокол стейблкоинов нового поколения, объявил о стратегическом сотрудничестве с Ondo Finance, лидером в токенизации реальных активов. Партнерство открывает возможность выпуска USST на сумму до 50 миллионов долларов, обеспеченных USDY от Ondo, токенизированной доходной монетой, защищенной краткосрочными казначейскими облигациями США и банковскими депозитами до востребования. Интеграция знаменует новую эру в стейблкоинах ...
STBL
STBL$0.15809-29.82%
Ondo
ONDO$0.84634-3.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011198+0.01%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 21:05
Share
Лучшие криптоактивы для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, соперник Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз

Лучшие криптоактивы для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, соперник Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз

Три имени продолжают всплывать. Pepeto (PEPETO) выглядит как настоящий конкурент Dogecoin благодаря привлекательности предпродажи и практической полезности. PENGU [...] Пост Лучшая криптовалюта для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, конкурент Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз впервые появился на Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00484+13.34%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.029031-3.66%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005043-7.77%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 21:10
Share

Trending News

More

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Лучшие криптоактивы для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, соперник Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз

Южная Корея распространяет борьбу с криптовалютами на холодные кошельки и жесткие диски

Криптовалютные движения показывают коррекцию, в то время как киты обращают внимание на новый проект токенизации недвижимости Avalon X Presale для получения большой прибыли