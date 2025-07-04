Stablecoin market cap unlikely to hit $2 trillion by 2028: JPMorgan

By: Fxstreet
2025/07/04 10:40
Capverse
CAP$0.10414-5.22%
  • JPMorgan stated that predictions of a $1-$2 trillion stablecoin market valuation by 2028 are highly unlikely.
  • Instead, the bank predicts that the stablecoin market cap could reach $500 billion by 2028, assuming current growth rate continues.
  • JPMorgan dismissed the idea that stablecoins will replace traditional currencies, citing that crypto-native demand dominates its market.

In a note to investors on Thursday, JPMorgan Chase estimated that the stablecoin market could reach $500 billion by 2028, a modest prediction compared to popular forecasts of a $1-$2 trillion market capitalization increase over the same period.

Stablecoin market cap won't reach $2 trillion by 2028

JPMorgan Chase revealed its outlook for the stablecoin market, highlighting a $500 billion valuation by 2028.

The bank challenged forecasts of a $1-$2 trillion stablecoin market cap by 2028, calling such predictions far-fetched compared with the sector's current $250 billion value.

"We find forecasts for an exponential expansion of the stablecoin universe from $250 billion currently to $1 trillion-$2 trillion over the coming years as far too optimistic," analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note to investors on Thursday.

The report highlights that stablecoin adoption for global payments remains at 6% compared to an 88% demand in crypto-native environments. It added that the digital asset class is recognized more for crypto-related services rather than everyday transactions.

As a result, the analysts debunked the notion that stablecoins would replace traditional currencies, citing a lack of yield and difficulties moving between fiat and crypto.

"The idea that stablecoins will replace traditional money for everyday use is still far from reality," the strategists added.

JPMorgan further rejected comparisons between stablecoins and China's e-CNY rollout, as well as the rise of platforms like Alipay and WeChat Pay.

"Neither the rapid expansion of e-CNY nor the success of Alipay and WeChat Pay represent templates for stablecoin expansion in the future," JPMorgan wrote.

The prediction comes below estimates made by other experts, including analysts from Standard Chartered and Bernstein, as well as Ripple executives, who projected a stablecoin market cap growth of $1-$2 trillion over the next few years.

The expectation also comes amid progress in stablecoin legislation in the US, particularly with the Guidance and Establishing Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS) bill. The bill passed the Senate in June and is set to face the House this month, alongside other crypto regulatory bills.

House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill and other congressional leaders have designated the week of July 14 as "Crypto Week," during which lawmakers are set to review the CLARITY bill, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and the GENIUS bill.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

Пост Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News Pudgy Penguins и котирующаяся на Nasdaq компания Sharps Technology заключили партнерство для объединения казначейской системы Sharps на базе Solana с брендом Pudgy Penguins. Это сотрудничество направлено на повышение узнаваемости бренда и стимулирование институционального внедрения путем объединения NFT-активов со стратегиями онchain-казначейства. Оно предоставляет новые способы взаимодействия с активами на базе Экосистемы Solana как для розничных, так и для институциональных пользователей, подчеркивая ...
NFT
NFT$0.0000004297-0.50%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 20:48
Share
STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Пост STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить способ генерации доходности стейблкоинами впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News STBL.com ("STBL"), протокол стейблкоинов нового поколения, объявил о стратегическом сотрудничестве с Ondo Finance, лидером в токенизации реальных активов. Партнерство открывает возможность выпуска USST на сумму до 50 миллионов долларов, обеспеченных USDY от Ondo, токенизированной доходной монетой, защищенной краткосрочными казначейскими облигациями США и банковскими депозитами до востребования. Интеграция знаменует новую эру в стейблкоинах ...
STBL
STBL$0.15809-29.82%
Ondo
ONDO$0.84634-3.57%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011198+0.01%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 21:05
Share
Лучшие криптоактивы для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, соперник Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз

Лучшие криптоактивы для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, соперник Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз

Три имени продолжают всплывать. Pepeto (PEPETO) выглядит как настоящий конкурент Dogecoin благодаря привлекательности предпродажи и практической полезности. PENGU [...] Пост Лучшая криптовалюта для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, конкурент Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз впервые появился на Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00484+13.34%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.029031-3.66%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005043-7.77%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 21:10
Share

Trending News

More

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Лучшие криптоактивы для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, соперник Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз

Южная Корея распространяет борьбу с криптовалютами на холодные кошельки и жесткие диски

Криптовалютные движения показывают коррекцию, в то время как киты обращают внимание на новый проект токенизации недвижимости Avalon X Presale для получения большой прибыли