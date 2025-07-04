Detroit sues crypto real estate platform Real Token and 165 of its affiliates for safety and health violations By: PANews 2025/07/04 11:50

REAL $0.07945 -2.41% TOKEN $0.01183 -1.82%

PANews reported on July 4 that Decrypt reported that Detroit has sued the crypto real estate platform Real Token and its 165 affiliated limited liability companies, calling it the largest nuisance abatement lawsuit to date. The lawsuit claims that the blockchain-based real estate investment platform Real Token failed to meet the health and safety requirements of the 400 properties it manages, leaving tenants in dangerous situations. Tenants in more than 400 properties allegedly have no heating, water, or available shower facilities. Detroit asked the court to force the founder of the crypto platform to make repairs, set up a rent escrow account, and hold him personally accountable.