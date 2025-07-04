Boshi Fund is suspected of planning stable currency business and publishing related job recruitment By: PANews 2025/07/04 09:51

PANews reported on July 4 that according to China Securities Journal, Bosera Funds (International) recently issued a recruitment notice for product managers in the field of virtual assets, requiring applicants to have at least 3 years of product work experience in virtual assets, financial technology, blockchain, electronic mobile payments or related financial fields. The job responsibilities of the above positions include being responsible for the design and issuance of virtual asset-related products, as well as subsequent full life cycle management, promoting the combination of traditional financial products and virtual assets and stablecoins; researching global virtual assets, stablecoin market trends, regulatory policies and competitive dynamics, and promoting product differentiation design; and building virtual asset and stablecoin related product architectures, including but not limited to key modules such as investment, trading, custody, clearing, payment, and profit distribution.