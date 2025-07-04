An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC By: PANews 2025/07/04 09:37

BTC $119,011 -1.68% SOLO $0.21946 -5.12% BLOCK $0.01845 -13.82%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, independent miner "Solo CK" successfully mined Bitcoin block #903883. The block contains 3,949 transactions, and the block reward plus handling fees total 3.173 BTC (about 349,028 US dollars).