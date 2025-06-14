Fidelity Files S-1 With SEC, Aiming to Launch Spot Solana ETF

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 07:45
Солана
SOL$153.67+4.55%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000001213-2.09%
FUND
FUND$0.0272--%
U Coin
U$0.01253+1.78%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0001019-1.25%

Fidelity Investments is officially seeking the green light to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would hold solana ( SOL) directly.

S-1 in Play: Fidelity Takes Aim at Solana With ETF Proposal

On June 13, 2025, the firm submitted its S-1 registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The proposed “Fidelity Solana Fund” would operate as a Delaware statutory trust. Its goal is to mirror SOL’s performance, based on the Fidelity Solana Reference Rate index, adjusted for fund-related expenses.

This ETF aims to keep SOL in custody and earn extra yield by staking some of its holdings through vetted providers. Fidelity plans to list shares on the Cboe BZX Exchange, though the ticker symbol remains under wraps. Shares will be created and redeemed in bulk—also called baskets—mainly by authorized participants using either SOL or cash.

Daily net asset value (NAV) will be calculated using the same index method applied to SOL pricing. The filing reveals an annual sponsor fee tied to the fund’s SOL assets, though the percentage hasn’t been disclosed. This fee will cover most standard operating expenses, except for unusual costs and a separate staking-related fee paid to the custodian from staking rewards.

To get things rolling, a sponsor affiliate bought a single “Seed Share” to set up the fund. The trust also clarified that it isn’t registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which means investors won’t receive the same regulatory protections given to traditional mutual funds or ETFs that fall under that law.

The SEC still needs to approve the registration before sales can begin. Fidelity has labeled the trust an “emerging growth company,” allowing it to follow scaled-back reporting rules at first. It’s worth noting: Fidelity isn’t the only player eyeing a SOL ETF. A wave of heavy hitters has jumped into the game, with SOL ETF filings pouring in from Vaneck, 21shares, Bitwise, Grayscale, Canary Capital, and Franklin Templeton.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that the regulator remains focused on combating fraud in emerging sectors such as crypto and flaggedconcerns regarding individual access to private credit markets. In an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning, Securities and…
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/02 22:50
“There is no fix” for the U.S. debt, says ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan — and it’s starting to show

“There is no fix” for the U.S. debt, says ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan — and it’s starting to show

Is the U.S. quietly heading toward a soft default, not through missed payments, but via inflation and currency erosion, just as Srinivasan warns? The $175 trillion problem no one wants to touch On the surface, America’s official debt stands at…
Notcoin
NOT$0.001908+11.84%
U Coin
U$0.01254+1.70%
Octavia
VIA$0.021-0.47%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/03 00:57
Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

Brazil’s new 17.5% flat crypto tax replaces previous exemptions and now applies to all digital asset gains.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02365+2.11%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00641--%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 22:46

Trending News

More

Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

“There is no fix” for the U.S. debt, says ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan — and it’s starting to show

Brazil’s 17.5% crypto tax: How the new rules hurt small investors most

DDC secures $528m for its corporate Bitcoin accumulation strategy

Venture capital studio Thesis has acquired Bitcoin rebate platform Lolli