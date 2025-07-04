Zama — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

1. Guide to completing the activities 2. Conclusion In this article:

Zama is a platform that allows private smart contracts to be run directly on public blockchains. Thanks to homomorphic encryption, data remains encrypted even during processing, and only selected users can access it.

The project has raised $130 million from Pantera Capital, Multicoin Capital, Anatoly Yakovenko, Protocol Labs and others.

In this guide, we’ll look at what activities you should do in the testnet with an eye on drops.

Request test tokens in the tap (tap to request ETH): Request test tokens. Data: portfolio.demo.zama.ai Next, open Transfer and send test tokens to other addresses (you can find them in Explorer): Sending test tokens. Data: portfolio.demo.zama.ai Exchange tokens in the Shield section: Exchanging tokens. Data: portfolio.demo.zama.ai Join the Guild and complete tasks to get roles: Complete quests. Data: Guild Join Discord and wait for the launch of all new branches.