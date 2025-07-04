No crypto wins in Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill,’ but market eyes liquidity boost

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/04 04:19
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.322-2.39%
Propy
PRO$0.7273+3.32%
MAY
MAY$0.03708-2.75%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.006819-0.36%

While Trump’s budget did not tackle any crypto issues, the liquidity boost might still be a boon for crypto assets.

“Big Beautiful Bill” may still boost crypto markets, despite lacking any crypto-related provisions. On Thursday, June 3, theU.S. House passed House Resolution 1, the landmark budget bill backed by President Donald Trump.

The massive budget, which expands tax cuts and reduces benefits, passed with a narrow 218–214 vote, with just two Republican dissenters: fiscally conservative Thomas Massie of Kentucky and anti-Trump Republican Brian Fitzpatrick. Massie objected on the grounds that the bill would significantly add to the U.S. deficit.

Despite sweeping changes to taxes, immigration enforcement, and entitlements like Medicaid, the massive budget did not have any provisions related to crypto. This is despite efforts by pro-crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis, who proposed several crypto-related amendments.

These amendments included changes to taxes on mining and staking income, a crucial concern for the industry. Still, these amendments ultimately did not pass, leaving the decision on these issues for later bills. Notably, on the same day that the budget bill passed, Lummis introduced a new bill specifically on crypto taxation.

Bitcoin up after Trump’s budget passes

While the crypto industry may be disappointed by the absence of direct legislative gains, the market responded positively. Bitcoin (BTC) traded near the $110,000 level, up 0.24% over the past 24 hours, while the overall crypto market capitalization rose 0.3%.

The positive reaction likely stems from the expected stimulative effect of the budget. Economists project that the new fiscal package could add between $3 trillion and $4 trillion to the U.S. national debt over the next decade, due to a combination of lower taxes and increased spending.

This surge in deficit spending is expected to inject liquidity into the financial system, a development that typically lifts both equities and crypto assets. While the bill itself did not address digital assets, its potential to boost liquidity has already begun to influence market sentiment.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

Пост Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News Pudgy Penguins и котирующаяся на Nasdaq компания Sharps Technology заключили партнерство для объединения казначейской системы Sharps на базе Solana с брендом Pudgy Penguins. Это сотрудничество направлено на повышение узнаваемости бренда и стимулирование институционального внедрения путем объединения NFT-активов со стратегиями онchain-казначейства. Оно предоставляет новые способы взаимодействия с активами на базе Экосистемы Solana как для розничных, так и для институциональных пользователей, подчеркивая ...
NFT
NFT$0.0000004296-0.53%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 20:48
Share
STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Пост STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить способ генерации доходности стейблкоинами впервые появился на Coinpedia Fintech News STBL.com ("STBL"), протокол стейблкоинов нового поколения, объявил о стратегическом сотрудничестве с Ondo Finance, лидером в токенизации реальных активов. Партнерство открывает возможность выпуска USST на сумму до 50 миллионов долларов, обеспеченных USDY от Ondo, токенизированной доходной монетой, защищенной краткосрочными казначейскими облигациями США и банковскими депозитами до востребования. Интеграция знаменует новую эру в стейблкоинах ...
STBL
STBL$0.16095-27.57%
Ondo
ONDO$0.86525-2.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011197--%
Share
CoinPedia2025/10/10 21:05
Share
Лучшие криптоактивы для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, соперник Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз

Лучшие криптоактивы для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, соперник Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз

Три имени продолжают всплывать. Pepeto (PEPETO) выглядит как настоящий конкурент Dogecoin благодаря привлекательности предпродажи и практической полезности. PENGU [...] Пост Лучшая криптовалюта для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, конкурент Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз впервые появился на Coindoo.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00486+13.55%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.029878-0.96%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005171-5.53%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 21:10
Share

Trending News

More

Pudgy Penguins и Sharps Technology объединяют усилия

STBL интегрирует USDY от Ondo, чтобы переопределить, как стейблкоины генерируют доходность

Лучшие криптоактивы для покупки сейчас, предпродажа Pepeto против PENGU и PUMP, соперник Dogecoin с потенциалом роста в 100 раз

Южная Корея распространяет борьбу с криптовалютами на холодные кошельки и жесткие диски

Криптовалютные движения показывают коррекцию, в то время как киты обращают внимание на новый проект токенизации недвижимости Avalon X Presale для получения большой прибыли